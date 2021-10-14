The Student Programming Association at Penn State will host a free concert featuring singer and songwriter Betty Who, also known as Jessica Newham, at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall, according to a SPA release.

Alumni Hall's doors will open to students at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

As part of a collaboration with Penn State Homecoming to bring the event to fruition, the concert will showcase the repertoire of the Australian-American musician, whose work has been featured in Queer Eye and Pitch Perfect.

Betty Who's songs take on "many different styles such as indie electro pop, synth, dance music and rock and roll influences," according to the release.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

The Daily Collegian staffers’ fall 2021 playlist⼁Danny Gotwals’ top songs This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is THON reporter Danny Gotwals, who first joined The Daily Collegian in spring 2021.