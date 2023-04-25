Some of you might be asking: Who is John Hughes, and what are his movies?

Hughes was a filmmaker who was responsible for creating numerous movies that would go down as classics throughout the ‘80s and early ‘90s.

These include “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” “Weird Science,” “The Breakfast Club” and my personal favorite, “Sixteen Candles.”

If you haven’t seen any of these, I’d highly encourage you to watch one or two of his movies.

They are a great time capsule back to the ‘80s and give you somewhat of an idea of what it might have been like to be a teen back then.

Do be warned, however: A lot of the jokes he made and certain plot points that happened during his movies wouldn’t fly at all today.

But this blog is a celebration of his movies, and if you want to talk about how offensive some of his films were, that’s a whole different conversation we can have some other time.

The fact of the matter is Hughes was extremely influential. He made endearing and poignant films that appeal to people across generations and are still popular today.

Part of what makes his movies so great — and what makes them really immersed in the culture of the ‘80s — is their soundtracks.

Hughes had a knack for incorporating music into his movies fantastically, and he utilized music masterfully to elevate scenes.

So today, I will share with you what I believe to be the best songs used in all of Hughes’ movies.

“If You Were Here” by Thompson Twins

I’m going to start this off with my personal favorite song, from the greatest scene in all of Hughes’ movies.

“If You Were Here” is featured in “Sixteen Candles” during the final scene, where (spoiler alert) Samantha Baker kisses her crush Jake Ryan after a long and tumultuous birthday.

This song is my favorite but definitely more due to the scene it’s used in than the actual song itself.

Lyrically, it’s extremely abstract and doesn’t have to do much with anything happening in the movie.

From my interpretation, it seems to be about alienation and deception, which is a far cry from the wholesome scene it’s used in.

It’s still a great song, but it works because we tune the lyrics out when we watch the scene.

But the vibe it gives off works great. It’s romantic, dreamy and passionate, among other things.

To me, it’s the most memorable song in all of Hughes’ movies but mostly due to how memorable the scene is.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

This one was probably a no-brainer for anyone who’s familiar with Hughes’ movies.

Similar to “If You Were Here,” this song is used in the final scene of “The Breakfast Club,” where the principal reads the students' essay as they all leave the school.

Unlike “If You Were Here,” however, it actually contains a lot of parallels lyrically to the movie that add to its significance.

While at detention together, all of the students from various cliques and social groups find that they all actually have a lot in common.

They become friends for a day and bond about various shared experiences. However, the movie ends on somewhat of a bittersweet note.

Although the students get a newfound perspective about social hierarchies, they also acknowledge their relationships will most likely end once they get back to school.

This is where the song's lyrics come into play — specifically the self-explanatory line, “Don’t you forget about me,” which is repeated throughout the chorus.

To me, it was a masterful use of music that perfectly illustrates the moral dilemma the students will face once they get back to school.

Will they become friends? Will they act like they never knew each other? I guess we’ll never know.

“Twist and Shout” by The Beatles

My favorite song from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Twist and Shout,” mirrors the film's playful nature perfectly.

It’s used in a pretty memorable scene where the titular character sneaks into a parade and ends up lip-syncing the song to an ecstatic crowd.

The song — just like the movie, for the most part — is a celebration and is all about fun.

Who cares if he gets caught? The consequences mean nothing in the moment because Bueller and everyone are just having such a good time.

Dance, forget about all of your problems and enjoy yourself. These are some of the themes this song and the movie share.

“Pretty in Pink” by The Psychedelic Furs

“Pretty in Pink” is a fantastic song that inspired the John Hughes film of the same name.

As you can guess, the song was obviously used in the movie, and it was featured in its opening scene.

I’ve always been a fan of new wave music — whether it be Duran Duran, Tears for Fears or others.

Lately, I've even been getting back into The Pretenders, as I forgot how many great songs they have.

To get back on topic, The Psychedelic Furs gave us some really great songs throughout the ‘80s, including “Pretty in Pink.”

The song is a new wave staple and fits perfectly in the movie, which isn’t that surprising.

Its lyrics detailing being an outcast will forever be relatable and nostalgic to many generations.

“Pretty in Pink” is one song that would be great regardless of its involvement with the film of the same name.

