With the snowstorm coming into State College, there’s only one thing on Penn State students’ mind: the best sledding locations on campus.

If you’re one of those people stocking up on pizza boxes to go sledding on, it’s a great thing you stumbled upon this article, because I’m here to provide some of the best sledding hills for students to ride down on campus.

HUB-Robeson Center lawn

The HUB-Robeson Center’s lawn is a well-known sledding spot, so prepare to see quite a few people attempting to sled here.

There are two obvious reasons why it’s a fan favorite sledding hill: It’s easily accessible to people living on campus and in town, and it’s a hill. Put those two things together and you have a popular sledding location.

One of the great qualities about this particular sledding hill is it covers a large surface area, so you’re bound to have some great rides. However, this isn’t the steepest hill on campus, so there are no guarantees that you’ll go super far — unless the snow is icy.

I highly recommend if you want to get the most out of this hill, go when it’s icy.

Shortlidge Road

For those of you who like to live life on the edge, I recommend attempting to sled down Shortlidge Road.

It’s a preexisting activity for people to take moving carts and ride them down Shortlidge, so why can’t the same apply for sledding?

A great quality of this hill is it’s super long, meaning that you’ll definitely get an amazing ride out of it.

The downside to this hill — and I suggest you take this into consideration — is that you risk riding directly into the middle of traffic on College Avenue. As a matter of fact, you run the risk of dealing with cars on Shortlidge as well.

Personally, I believe that you can make Shortlidge into a great sledding hill as long as you go while the snow is fresh. If you don't, the road will already be plowed and salted.

Bryce Jordan Center

Coming from the perspective of someone who really loves to sled, you’ll catch me at the Bryce Jordan Center sledding down the steep hill there.

This hill provides the thrill of a lifetime. And, there’s almost a 100% guarantee that you’ll speed to the bottom of the hill without any collateral damage at the end.

If you’re the type of person who despises having to climb up a large hill after sledding to the bottom of it, this may not be the sledding hill for you.

But, I’ll say the ride is definitely worth the walk.

The Arboretum at Penn State

The Arboretum can also provide some great sledding hills for Penn State students. Since the Arboretum is known for its walking trails, you’ll find some hills to sled down.

One issue with the Arboretum is you might have to do some serious trekking to find good hills. Since the walking paths extend far away from the Arboretum itself, you better be ready to walk a mile in the snow.

Another potential risk with the Arboretum is there are lots of trees by the sledding hills. As long as you don’t mind running the risk of colliding head first into nature, the Arboretum is for you.

By far, the best quality about sledding at the Arboretum is that you’re unlikely to find other students sledding there, willing to embark on the journey. I mean, the walk to the Arboretum itself can be long, and finding the sledding hills at the Arboretum can take even longer.

