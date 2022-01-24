Going into my challenge of ranking all of the HUB’s restaurants, I could only name the handful that I’d tried before.

After trying as many restaurants as I could, it appears as though only some were truly worth the time and money of visiting.

To help you out with deciding where to eat the next time you find yourself studying at the HUB, I have created this handy dandy tier list of all 10 dining options.

Haven’t Tried It Tier

Jamba Juice

Jamba Juice remains unranked on this tier list, as I was quite simply unable to try it.

Given that the location is only open for five hours every day, and my schedule remains quite packed during its hours, I must sadly leave it unranked for now.

Hibachi-San

Even as an amateur restaurant critic, I understand the importance of fairness when reviewing locations and the food they serve.

To the misfortune of no one but myself, my body firmly rejects seafood in nearly all of its edible forms.

Whether it be tuna, mollusks or seaweed, consuming food from the oceans makes me quite “sea sick.”

With seafood as an integral part of Hibachi-San’s poke bowls, it’s my responsibility as a journalist to refrain from giving the location an unfairly negative ranking if I had tried it.

D-Tier

Blue Burrito

Before trying Blue Burrito for the first time, I recalled that I had never once heard a single person talk about it in any way.

Now that I have tried a burrito from Blue Burrito, I fully understand why.

Never in my life have I had a burrito that could so thoroughly be called “forgettable” that even now, barely a day after eating it, I can hardly recall the taste.

In addition, a full burrito costs roughly $8. For that same price, you could walk across the street to Yallah Taco and get a much better and more filling Mexican experience.

The only real saving grace of this location is that the service is relatively fast, and the line at rush hour wasn’t very long.

C-Tier

Burger King

Following the trend of “forgettable locations,” the Burger King residing in the HUB’s lower level provided an adequate dining experience, though not one to write home about.

Up until my review, I had never before tried a Burger King Whopper.

Looking to give the location a fair shake, I ordered a standard Whopper with cheese and a side of fries.

Unsurprisingly, the fast food tasted like fast food — it was easy to eat and very salty.

For the sake of giving a well-rounded review, however, I will make note that the staff was efficient with getting my order out. While Burger King will not be my first choice when eating at the HUB, it certainly puts the “fast” in fast food.

Soup & Garden

There is quite little to say about Soup & Garden.

It exists inoffensively between Blue Burrito and Slim Chickens, waiting for students to walk by and fill their bowls with its buffet-style expanse of salad ingredients.

My visit to Soup & Garden was successful in giving me what I wanted: a pretty decent salad that kept me full for a while.

For students looking for a healthier lunch in the HUB, consider Soup & Garden.

B-Tier

Sbarro

Up until last week, I had never actually tried a single slice of New York-style pizza from Sbarro.

While I had gone to the HUB location multiple times before, I had only ever felt compelled to try the underwhelming salad, spaghetti, ziti and cheesecake.

Despite these past experiences being rather disappointing (except for the excellent cheesecake), I decided that it would only be fair for me to try at least one piece of pizza before a full Sbarro review — a restaurant known solely for its pizza.

While the piece of pizza I had was not life-changing, I did find it to be far more enjoyable than I had expected, and I can definitely see myself grabbing a slice in the future if I need a quick pick-me-up.

While I would not say Sbarro is worth the long wait times that plague it during the lunch rush, I will say that it’s worth a visit when you can quickly walk in, order and go.

Starbucks

What would we do without Starbucks?

The line leading up to the small kiosk is almost always long during the morning and lunch hours — and for good reason.

Everybody needs their caffeine fix in this busy college environment, and hungry students can fill up on one of Starbucks’ many paninis and pastries.

In my experience, Starbucks is a consistent location, and I have never received a bad drink while there.

The only reason Starbucks is B-Tier is due to its interminably long wait times and service.

In addition to usually having to wait in a long line to order, the service can be quite slow.

I recall visiting this location at night, when there were only five other customers, and I still had to wait nearly five minutes for my drink.

As a professional barista who has worked at Starbucks before, this is a long time to wait for relatively simple drinks.

A-Tier

Slim Chickens

In spring 2021, the HUB’s Chick-fil-A announced that it would not reopen in the fall.

This was devastating news to many students who were fond of the restaurant's iconic nuggets and sauces.

Thus, Slim Chickens had large shoes to fill when it arrived last semester, especially with its similar focus on selling fried chicken and fries.

After making the journey to Slim Chickens myself, I’m happy to report that the new location does not disappoint in the slightest.

I picked up a 3-piece box of chicken tenders and an order of fries, choosing the spicy barbecue sauce and honey mustard as my side sauces.

The ensuing meal left me thoroughly full and quite satisfied.

In addition to the tenders and fries being more than satisfactory, the sauces themselves seemed to steal the show.

The spicy barbecue sauce struck a terrific balance between mild heat and rich barbecue flavoring, while the honey mustard was neither too sweet nor too tart.

Slim Chickens is to Chick fil-A as Justice is to Daft Punk — similar enough to satisfy your cravings but just different enough to be appreciated for its unique qualities.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli only narrowly avoided a place in the B-Tier.

Last semester, the only way to order from the Deli was through Penn State Eats on the Penn State Go app.

While I would have loved to mobile order a salad or sandwich from McAlister’s last semester, such a feat proved to be rather difficult, as it was not uncommon to attempt a mobile order at noon only to find the restaurant backed up until 3 p.m.

It’s only now, with McAlister’s allowing in-person ordering, that I have been able to get a hold of a grilled chicken salad.

While the wait time did take a while, the salad I received was more than worth it. Every element, from the chicken to the lettuce to the cucumbers was enjoyable on its own — and even better combined.

McAlister’s has more than redeemed itself in my eyes, and I look forward to trying more from its menu in the future.

S-Tier

Panda Express

In my week of running up and down the HUB and trying as many locations as I could, there was only one restaurant that I definitely knew was going to be in the S-Tier as soon as I tried it.

Panda Express is the only location that completely satisfied every one of my hopes and expectations.

The line was indeed long when I arrived in the middle of the dinner rush, but the efficiency of the staff meant I wasn’t waiting for long. Before I knew it, I was at the counter ordering dinner.

In under two minutes, I had ordered a plate filled with mixed veggies, teriyaki chicken and the famous orange chicken.

For just $8, I received a plate that was both delicious in taste and filling enough to keep me full over an entire night of studying and sleeping.

If there is one restaurant that I have found to be worth it every time I’ve visited, it has to be Panda Express.

