With Earth Day approaching on April 22, there are many ways we can all contribute to being kinder toward Earth and what it provides for us.

Even if you’re feeling lazy this year and don’t feel like going outside to pick up garbage on the sides of highways, you can still educate yourself on sustainability from the comfort of your own couch with this list of movies.

“The Lorax”

“The Lorax” is a well-known Dr. Seuss movie about a 12-year-old boy named Ted who lives in a place absent of real nature.

No flowers or trees grow in the town of Thneedville, the town where Ted lives, and everyone is delivered plastic air to breathe. All of the trees were cut down to make Thneeds, a multi-purpose cloth that could be used for any need.

Ted discovers that the secret to bring back nature is to plant a Trufula tree.

This delves into the story of the Lorax, who was once the guardian of the forest, and the Once-ler, who let greed overtake his respect for nature because of his product, the Thneed.

I recommend this movie because it teaches about environmental degradation in a simple way, and it shows the impact on people and nature when they don’t have trees.

“WALL-E”

A little robot named WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load-Lifter: Earth-Class, is the last robot on Earth that spends every day cleaning up waste and garbage.

The movie features topics such as consumerism, corporatocracy, waste management, human-environmental impacts, catastrophic risks and obesity.

Earth became so harmful to live on that humans had to be sent away in a large, functioning spaceship that serves as a futuristic Earth where everything is done for them.

They don’t have to walk, exercise, feed themselves or hold a job. Robots do everything for them, and all of the humans are obsese and barely able to walk.

I believe this movie is a huge wake-up call for what a future Earth would like, and it’s pretty scary to think about.

“The Day After Tomorrow”

The U.N. ignores a climatologist named Jack Hall after he presents his research on environmental concerns.

The research proves to be true when a superstorm develops and causes natural disasters all around the world.

The movie shows hints of climate change that build into the large superstorm, many of which are present in front of our eyes every day.

With increased greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, frequent and more intense heat waves, and higher sea levels, the Earth is suffering from global warming.

This film shows it’s up to us to start making a change — one that’s better for our Earth.

“Chasing Ice”

A man named James Balog and his team plan a multi-year trip to develop research on the planet’s rapidly melting glaciers.

The team’s first trip to Iceland developed the Extreme Ice Survey, a series of time-lapse cameras set across the Arctic.

The project lasted years, and it captured the world’s changing glaciers. The time lapses show that the glaciers are melting at a faster rate than scientists imagined.

The threat of wildlife in the Arctic is growing with the alarming rate of melting glaciers. It takes more than just one person to make a difference on this beautiful, giving planet.

