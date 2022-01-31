Being a musician and a college student can be tricky. Limited space for instruments and lack of privacy for practices are issues Penn State musicians can relate to.

If you are a music major or even play instruments as a hobby, it’s crucial to find a dorm that offers accommodations for you and your instrument.

Some dorms are terrible for musicians, like all of South besides Atherton Hall, due to the lack of practice rooms and distance from the music buildings on campus. Thankfully, some dorms fit musicians like a glove.

Here are four dorms with advantageous locations and accommodations for Penn State musicians.

Geary Hall

Located on the east side of campus, this renovated dorm is well known for its high freshman population, spacious renovated dorms and its proximity to the Berkey Creamery. But, those aren’t the only perks, as it’s also a great dorm for musicians.

Geary Hall is close to the Blue Band Building, making it an ideal fit for members of the Blue Band and the pep band.

If you don't want to leave the dorm to practice, Geary Hall is also ideal for late-night music practices thanks to its indoor accommodations. The music room in the lobby is available 24 hours a day, providing the ideal space for private practices without making any roommates upset.

Robinson Hall

This dorm is not only the closest one to the School of Music, but it also offers comfortable and spacious rooms. With flexible furniture, you can rearrange your dorm as you desire. Even the biggest instrument on campus will fit with no problem.

Located in the Arts District, Robinson Hall has practice rooms open to all students.

Alongside nice dorms, Warnock Commons is comfortable and useful for musicians with an appetite, for there are multiple opportunities for food, ample space for studying and a piano for their use.

Thompson Hall

This traditional dorm located on the west side of campus offers a variety of room types from singles to quads, and it holds space for Penn State musicians and their instruments to rest comfortably.

In addition to comfort, this dorm is one of the few that offers practice rooms with a piano — ideal for late night music sessions. Arriving late to class is not a possibility thanks to its central location, minutes away from Music Buildings I and II and the Pattee and Paterno Library.

Thompson Hall has the location and accommodations for musicians to relax and get to their music classes on time.

Martin Hall

Opened for occupancy in 2018, Martin Hall is home to a large population of freshmen and is also an ideal fit for musicians.

Not only is it close to the Blue Band Building, which benefits students in the Athletic Bands, but it also offers two music practice rooms and an indoor piano, perfect for impromptu practices.

If you are in the pep band, then living near the Bryce Jordan Center during basketball season is going to be useful. Thankfully, Martin Hall is just a few minutes away.

