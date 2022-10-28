Since 1865, the Berkey Creamery has created ice cream flavors inspired by iconic Penn State traditions and legacies — including two new flavors unveiled in 2018: Grilled Stickies and White Out.

Jim Brown, who currently holds the role of the assistant manager of operations and manager of sales and marketing at Berkey Creamery, said he was inspired to create the Grilled Stickies flavor after Ye Olde College Diner — home to the original Grilled Sticky Bun — closed its doors in 2018.

Brown said the Creamery had established a professional relationship with Ye Olde College Diner owner Dan Rallis before the closure.

“We had dealt with Dan Rallis for 31 years,” Brown said. “I thought with the relationship we had with him, it would be nice to have a similar ice cream flavor [to grilled sticky buns].”

According to Brown, an idea for a new ice cream flavor is presented to the product development team at Berkey Creamery.

“When a flavor sounds appealing to us, we do more investigation in our product development to actually see if we can make it come to fruition,” Brown said.

Brown said the product development team is responsible for going through different flavoring concepts, tastes and sweeteners to figure out how the new flavor should taste.

“You can say ‘Grilled Stickies,’ but there's a lot that goes into that,” Brown said. “Is it too sweet, not sweet enough? Is it too creamy or not creamy enough? That's what product development does.”

As the particular flavoring is finalized, the Berkey Creamery management group is tasked with assigning a name to the new flavor, according to Brown.

“We put our heads together and come up with different names that will be catchy, fun, exciting, that not only explain the flavor, but are also kind of whimsical to make it more attractive when you see the name,” Brown said.

Berkey Creamery manager Tom Davis said the Creamery also considers customer surveying and student input while creating flavor names.

“We try to use students a lot just because that's why we're here,” Davis said. “They have a different perspective. Eventually, today's students are going to be the new traditions. Those new traditions will likely get ice cream flavors down the road.”

Davis said the Creamery didn’t have cinnamon ice cream until Grilled Stickies. Now, the flavor is a “big seller” and shares a connection with the Penn State community.

“Grilled Stickies has an emotional tie to alumni, especially the older alumni,” Davis said. “When we do launch something new, we try to make sure it is very unique or has some kind of an emotional tie to the university.”

Berkey Creamery worked on developing the White Out flavor for over three years, according to Davis, because they “couldn’t find anything that met the standards.”

After trying white flavorings like vanilla and white mint, Davis said the Creamery deemed these ideas "boring" for the base of White Out.

Eventually, Davis said an unusual flavor finally sparked the inspiration for White Out.

“One day we were tasting popcorn-flavored ice cream from one of our vendors, and it was bright yellow like popcorn is,” Davis said. “I thought, ‘This would make a great White Out if I could get it white.’”

Eventually, Davis said he discovered a way to make the popcorn flavoring white. Davis said both he and the product development team knew an element was missing from the ice cream.

“We had these white chocolate chips that we were only using in one product,” Davis said. “We put them in [the ice cream] and said, ‘Boy, they mimic the kernels of popcorn!’”

Naomi Minarchick, inventory control and distribution specialist at Berkey Creamery, said the Creamery often reuses the same ingredients in different ice creams.

“Vendors send me a list of ingredients and ask if I want to try to create a flavor with them,” Minarchick said. “We try to reuse a lot of the flavors we already have and put them together in other ways.”

Producing any flavor of ice cream is a “family deal” at Berkey Creamery, according to Minarchick.

“It’s never just one person, two people or three people. Everybody works together,” Minarchick said. “We all interact with each other to make everything work.”

