I’ve been seeing pictures of my favorite foods float around social media ever since this semester started, and the source is a restaurant I had never heard of before this school year: URBN Flavourhaus.

Of course, pictures of pretty milkshakes and crispy fries are always enough for me to dig deeper, so I knew I had to take a trip to Bellefonte and order some myself.

So, in the middle of a long week of exams and homework, my friends and I decided to give in and finally treat ourselves to dinner at URBN Flavourhaus.

I wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of the vibe of the meal. Would we get our food and leave? Would we order it at a cash register?

However, we sat down at a table in big, comfy chairs and were met by a kind waitress who brought us all a pitcher of water and some lemons.

I knew right away I had to get one of the famous milkshakes. Which to get though? If it wasn’t a holiday season, I don’t think I ever would have decided. My options ranged from a strawberry waffle shake to a sticky bun shake.

There was also a special St. Patrick’s Day milkshake for only $5, which I had seen on plenty of Instagram stories, so the decision was easy.

The milkshake was beautiful, with green icing around the cup and a mint chocolate shake, topped with whipped cream, Lucky Charms cereal, and a Lucky Charms cereal bar stuck on top.

It tasted just as good as it looked too. I almost sucked it down when I realized I had to slow down and save room for the items on the food menu.

My friends got a s’mores milkshake, which I had a sip — or a few — of. It was chocolatey and delicious and was topped with Hershey chocolate pieces. It genuinely tasted like s’mores.

Deciding what to eat did not come easy. After what seemed like forever of weighing endless options and begging the waitress for recommendations — which she gladly gave — and changing our minds, I finally landed on taste-testing the sweet potato fries and tater tots.

My companions got chips with buffalo chicken dip and a burger with tater tots. When the chips were the first thing to come out and the staff overheard us comment on how good they looked, they brought us an extra basket for the table.

The chips lived up to their appearance as well. They were flavorful and crispy and the perfect addition to go with the soft plates of food that were to come.

The tater tots came with the URBN Flavourhaus “Original” sauce, which, by the name, I would expect to be bland, but it complimented the golden tots well.

The staff initially gave me regular fries, but they quickly gave me sweet potato fries as well to fix the mistake. The french fries came with an herb aioli sauce, which was my favorite sauce I had that night. It was so good, I started dunking everything I saw in it.

The sweet potato fries came with a side of “White Out” sauce, some ranch dressing and ketchup — all made by the restaurant itself.

I’m usually not a ketchup girl, but even this ketchup tasted special. I couldn’t get enough of mixing every dish with every sauce to try — each tasted just as good as the last. The herb aioli and the White Out were my top two sauces for sure, especially when paired with the sweet potato fries.

While I ate enough for a small village, I still had to get a box for my leftovers. After chatting with the friendly staff a bit more, my friends and I hit the road for a peaceful drive home with satisfied bellies.

I went to bed that night dreaming of the leftovers I was planning on having for lunch the next day — as long as my roommates didn’t snatch them before I could.

Between the hospitality and tastiness, I think URBN Flavourhaus could easily become not only a staple in my college eats experience, but should be one for every Penn State student looking for a positive dining experience.

