Behind the scenes | A look into the costumes that animate Penn State School of Theatre’s productions

Live theatre is like an iceberg: What’s visible to the audience is only a small slice of the effort it takes to make the show happen.

And, many casual audience members aren’t aware of the countless hours that go into one seemingly simple theatrical element — costume design.

Zandra Siple is the main student costume designer for Penn State Centre Stage’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which will kick off for opening night Friday.

“The analysis that comes before and the process that goes into shaping the world before is a bit longer than anyone anticipates it to be,” Siple (graduate-costume design) said.

Siple described the process as “a big puzzle,” with the first step being reading the script and coming to the production meeting with “an open mind.”

The costume design process starts months before the show — even before actors are cast. Typically, a show has a costume designer set a semester before rehearsals begin.

In the beginning of the process, Siple said the director will give the designers the “scope of the world they want to work in.”

Charlene Gross — assistant professor of theatre at Penn State — said productions are normally “super collaborative.”

After the director shares the initial vision, the rest of the production is a “conversation back and forth,” Gross said.

“Every single one of the pieces has an entire team of people working on it,” Siple said. “If we were to look at one piece, we have me as the designer, we have the draper, his or her first hand and the stitchers.”

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has a total of 19 costumes. These costumes can be built by hand, or “pulled” from the School of Theatre’s large inventory.

With the basic director’s instructions in mind, Siple said she then dives into research, which includes a lot of paperwork and character analysis — her favorite part of the design process.

“I really love to be the initial person to dive into the character,” Siple said. “Characters are a lot more complex than we allow them to be perceived as.”

Siple said the biggest part of identifying a character is knowing them inside and out and knowing what they’re thinking about in every single scene.

“I think what is not shown is how much paperwork and organization goes into design,” Siple said.

The designers compile a binder of the actors’ measurements, schedules, character research and fabric swatches — more commonly known as the “Character Bible.”

“It starts with those initial images and conversations,” Siple said. “And it evolves into the making of the plot.”

After the designs are approved, the team jumps into pulling costumes from the storeroom or crafting costumes from scratch. Gross said creating costumes from material starts as a “mock up,” where actors are fitted with cheap, sturdy fabrics.

“Once you have [real material], it changes the way it lays,” Gross said.

Gross said sometimes actors come in once and everything is perfect, but many times, they must come back after the designers buy or alter the materials.

For every character who wears an original costume, the lead designer picks the fabric. When costume designers build the costumes, they have to keep in mind if an actor is changing and how fast the change will be.

Siple said they have to challenge themselves and ask how they’re going to make the costume so it can easily come off the character.

Instead of typical buttons or zippers, quick changes require snaps and industrial zippers. This speeds up the time it takes actors to get in and out of costume.

“If you need it to come off really fast, you can use velcro or magnets,” Siple said.

Siple said when she was younger, she always thought it would be easy to dress people because she had style. Over time, she said she realized she likes to dig into the character analysis and the psychology behind people, as everyone has reasons why they wear something on any specific day.

“We all assume things based on what [people] wear or their appearance, so sometimes we have to play into that,” Siple said.

Siple also said she wants the audience to know exactly what kind of character is coming on stage — and she uses her costume design to emphasize these personalities.

Beatrix Stickney also worked on costume design for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Every tiny choice is a specific design choice, and everything means something,” Stickney (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said, “even if the audience doesn't look into it.”

Once the costumes are completed, the job is handed off to the “wardrobe masters.” They ensure the actors are wearing the costumes properly and there are no mishaps.

“If no one says anything about the costume, you did a good job,” Gross said.

She said costume design should be a part of the scenery, and it should not stand out.

“You want it to look like clothing, you don't want it to look like a costume,” Gross said.

Madeline Simpson is Siple’s assistant costume designer.

“Without [costumes], a lot of shows would not have the right vibe,” Simpson (sophomore-costume design) said. “That’s the magic of it.”

Simpson said the actors bring the costume to life.

Catherine Crimmins — who plays both Hippolyta and Titania in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — said the costumes “bring the show to life.”

“It brings a new perspective to how I view a character,” Crimmins (senior-acting) said. “I love it.”

