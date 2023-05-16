Beginner at-home workouts to get your summer body | Blog

Summer presents a fantastic opportunity to step away from academic commitments and focus on yourself — whether that be trying new hobbies, engaging in self-care, adopting a healthier lifestyle or going for a physical transformation.

I spent the summer after my junior year of high school working out, and I was able to bulk up from 160 pounds to 215 pounds, completely changing the way I looked.

There are many reasons to workout, including losing or gaining weight or simply improving your health.

The first step is coming up with a plan, which is often daunting for those who are new to fitness.

Since there are several different reasons and ways to workout, there’s no right or wrong workout plan.

You should start by experimenting with different exercises until you find what you like and what your body best responds to. Then, you can change the weights or rep ranges.

It’s a common misconception that you need equipment or a gym membership to workout. However, there are endless opportunities when it comes to working out at home.

Here are some programs that require no equipment and can help you achieve a variety of fitness goals from the comfort of your home.

Circuit Training

This term refers to a series of exercises, typically focused on endurance or resistance, performed in succession. A circuit is completed when all of the exercises have been performed, but some people do multiple circuits.

An example of a circuit program would be as follows:

Normal pushups: 20 reps

Bodyweight squats: 20 reps

Burpees: 20 reps

Planks: 30 seconds

Repeat 3 times.

Circuit training programs are great for beginners because they get the body used to working out in some capacity and are extremely customizable.

You can add or remove as many workouts or reps as you want. Naturally, doing the same thing over and over will get easier.

Adding more reps, less breaks and other variations will ensure you continue to challenge your body and prevent you from hitting a plateau with your progress.

It’s important to note that the aforementioned sample program may not work for everyone and their goals.

If you’re looking to lose weight, add more cardio. If you’re looking to gain muscle, add more weight.

You don’t need dumbbells or gym equipment to add weight to an exercise. Wearing a backpack while doing pushups, having a sibling sit on your back while doing planks or holding water bottles while doing bicep curls are creative methods for adding weight and challenging yourself.

If you want somewhere easy and simple to start working out, circuit programs are for you.

Interval Training

At first glance, interval training seems similar to circuit training; however, interval training adds an element of cardio to your workout by focusing on the time spent working out versus the time spent resting.

Here is an example program of interval training:

Bodyweight squats: 20 seconds

10 second rest.

Bicycle kicks: 20 seconds

10 second rest.

Diamond pushups: 20 seconds

10 second rest.

Repeat four times.

Apply the same variations as you would with circuit training to cater the exercises to your body and fitness level.

Interval training is another great beginner program with higher intensity options.

Get Creative

My last note isn’t a training program but a piece of advice. Don’t let an absence of equipment limit your ability to get variety in your workouts.

There are a multitude of different variations of exercises for you to experiment with, such as squats, pushups or lunges.

You can also use items or areas in your house to do different exercises.

For example, use a gap between any two surfaces, like counters, to do dip-ins, and maybe when normal dips get too easy, wear a backpack filled with heavy items to make it harder.

Do research on all the different types of exercises you can do, and incorporate them into your workouts in a variety of ways.

Make the most of your summer workouts by using what’s available to you and challenging yourself.

