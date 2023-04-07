Guessing from the restaurant’s name, you might know what the specialty is at Bagel Crust, and if you stop by in the morning, the signature bagels are among State College’s best.

But if you happen to go to this local favorite after 3 p.m., you’ll be in for a surprise.

Bagel Crust is serving… tacos?

“We feel like we need a dinner section,” Uriel Rusinque, manager and owner of Bagel Crust, said. “Bagels are good for morning and lunch, so we decided to try out something ethnic from Mexico.”

On the menu, there are tacos with chicken, steak or pork one of two ways: carne enchilada or al pastor. Quesadillas and “cheezy tacos” are also available, and there are sides of Mexican rice and guacamole.

Rusinque is no stranger to this type of food.

“I have a part of the culture of Mexico [because] my wife is from Mexico, [and] a lot of the employees are from Mexico,” Rusinque said. “Before bagels, I had a Mexican restaurant as well.”

For now, tacos are available only at the shop at 225 W. Beaver Ave. Rusinque said the company chose to do it there because it’s a smaller space compared to the other location.

Walking by Bagel Crust itself, it would be easy to miss the new addition. The familiar standalone house sits next to the towering Hyatt Place, where students often wait for their bagels after a long night on the weekend.

The only indication right now is a handwritten note and a few colorful flags, as if the occasion is being cautiously celebrated.

The inside seems to quietly do the same. A large sign reading “Tacos” hangs near the fridge that holds the orange juice that’s popular earlier in the day.

I ordered the al pastor tacos Mexican style (cilantro, onions, hot sauce and lime) and a side of guacamole in hopes for the full experience.

I was not disappointed.

My tacos were perfectly stuffed in double-layered tortillas and nestled inside of a styrofoam takeout container. What was inside the tortilla was a red-hued pile of pork with two stripes of green and red salsa glistening at the top of the pile.

Charred cubes of pineapple intermingled with the meat, which brightened the aroma, making me want to sprint home to eat them.

The guacamole appeared fresh, and it was. There was enough zest for it to stand out on its own, but it really worked well when added to the tacos.

I loved that the fatty pieces of meat remained, lending to the flavor and authenticity of the meal.

Bagel Crust has offered a surprising and tasty addition to the State College food scene I didn't see coming.

Rusinque and his family represent a group of people looking to expand upon their legacy and share that with the Happy Valley community. The passion Rusinque has for the food and the quality speaks volumes for the food scene at large.

I would be remiss to not mention that Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food also serves up some great tacos for the community, and it sits right down the street.

I hope to continue to see businesses branch out and explore the things they’re passionate about. State College can only be better for it.

RELATED