Formerly known as "Bagel Crust Cafe," the newly named "Bagel Love Cafe" officially reopened its 2122 N. Atherton St. location earlier this month.

Bagel Love Cafe remains under the same ownership, but it "wanted to do it with more care and love this time around,” according to owner Brandon Rosinque.

In addition to the name change, the business added a few new healthy options to their menu, including an avocado salmon toast on a homemade white bread, according to Rosinque.

It also offers a wide selection of bagels, specialty breakfast items, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks and more, according to their online menu.

Bagel Love Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE