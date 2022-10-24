Are you tired of the fall food reviews yet? Well, I’m not. I told you — fall is when I thrive, and I want to find the best food and drink items for the perfect autumn aesthetic.

So, I’m back with another fall-flavored review. This time, I reviewed the limited edition pumpkin- and apple-flavored drinks at Irving’s.

I had heard many good things about the shop’s coffee and the hot apple cider, so I was interested to see what made them so different.

I’m also not a huge fan of coffee, and I wasn’t too excited to review them — but after this visit, I will be back all of the time.

When greeted at the counter, I asked to try all of the fall-themed drinks and for the employees not to tell me what I was getting because I wanted to be surprised.

I tasted the hot apple cider, pumpkin white chocolate latte and the iced chai with pumpkin sweet cream foam. I know what type of milk you drink with your coffee is a common argument among people, but I like whole milk — I don’t care if I get some hate for liking it.

Hot Apple Cider

I like cold apple cider, but I had never tried it hot before, so I didn’t know what to expect.

When I received my drink, I had to wait at least 20 minutes for it to cool down because I quite literally singed my taste buds with the first sip.

When it finally cooled down, I was impressed with the taste. It tasted exactly like a red delicious apple, and it was very sweet and crisp.

I did find the apple taste to be a little overwhelming at times, so I had to take some breaks with it. However, it gave me a sense of comfort and warmth since it’s been really cold and windy outside.

I could see myself snuggling up with a blanket and drinking this because of the cozy feeling it gave me. The hot apple cider was definitely not the “apple of my eye,” but I recommend it if you’re into a strong apple flavor.

Overall, I give it a 6/10.

Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte

I have been a die-hard milk chocolate fan my whole life. I swore I didn’t like dark chocolate or white chocolate.

I didn’t know what to expect with this drink because I thought it was going to taste like a pumpkin-spiced latte, which I hate. I also thought it would only taste like white chocolate, so I braced myself for the taste.

Dear “gourd,” I was surprised. The latte was amazing. The white chocolate mixed in with the coffee was smooth and pleasant, and the pumpkin aftertaste was a nice touch.

Everything was mixed well together, and I was impressed with the blend of the ingredients.

The coffee was the perfect fall drink, so I suggest going to try it if you’re a fan of white chocolate. You’ll be shocked by the pumpkin flavor on top.

Irving’s, you killed it with this one. I give it a 9/10.

Iced Chai with Pumpkin Sweet Cream Foam

Now this gave me “pumpkin” to talk about. I was so impressed with this drink, and I’m debating if I should go back and get another one as I write this.

I thought that I was going to take one sip and hate it — I was so wrong. It was the best iced drink I’ve ever had.

The pumpkin sweet cream foam on top was my favorite part because it felt like I was sipping on a pumpkin pie — my favorite fall dessert.

What I liked most about it was that it didn't taste like coffee or tea. It’s hard to explain, but it honestly tasted like a cold, liquified pumpkin pie with chai.

I assumed it was going to have a strong tea flavor, but I was so wrong. It was phenomenal.

10/10 on this one. Wow.

Final thoughts

Who would have thought that a bagel joint could make such amazing drinks?

I’m impressed with the drink options that Irving’s has because there’s something for everyone. If you don’t like coffee or tea, there’s the cider drink. If you like coffee, go with the latte, and if you’re a fan of tea, then you can’t go wrong with the iced chai.

My fall palate is pleased, and I will return to indulge on the iced chai latte with pumpkin sweet cream foam again.

