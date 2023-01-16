Thirteen years following the original film, James Cameron has done it again with “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Cameron’s latest edition to his sci-fi epic series follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), a Na’vi woman from Pandora, when they must leave their homeland after a military force led by a Na’vi avatar of Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) begins to hunt them down. They flee to the water tribes that live on the coasts of the planet Pandora.

The long wait for a new installment was mostly in part due to the need for new technology — new motion capture technology had to be created for underwater sequences, which had never been done prior to the production of the film.

You can see why it took so long to make — the effects look amazing. The original film from 2009 had some groundbreaking effects, but this one builds upon the technological progress even more.

I once heard Cameron in an interview discuss people who complained about the long flight scenes in the first film.

The film had long scenes where Sully would ride on a banshee — the bird-like creatures the Na’vi fly on in Pandora — that some argued went on for too long.

“People forget to put beauty into a film,” Cameron said in a 2022 interview.

I think that’s an underappreciated aspect of film today — the ability to sit in a scene and just be in the world the filmmaker is creating. There are long scenes in this film that allow the viewer to just exist in the universe.

That’s kind of what the purpose of “The Way of Water” is. Sure, there’s a story that serves as a framework for this, but the ultimate goal is to put you in a place you’ve never been before.

There’s one scene in particular where Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), the younger son of Sully and Neytiri, swims in the water with a Tulkun, a whale-like creature with spiritual connections to the water tribes of Pandora.

This scene goes on for some time, but it really puts you in the world of Pandora. The special effects bring this to another level.

However, the film is definitely not perfect, and the story is a little weak in parts. I could definitely feel the over three-hour runtime of the film toward the end. It overstayed its welcome at some points.

Overall, the film serves its purpose, and people seem to really like it — like, really like it. As of Jan. 13, the film has grossed over $1.7 billion, making it one of the top-10 highest-grossing films of all time. Like the original “Avatar,” the studios are pleased.

This has resulted in the additional three planned sequels to be greenlit by 21st Century Fox, so if you enjoyed this film, you’re covered for the next few years.

I’d recommend “Avatar: The Way of Water” to anyone interested in the filmmaking process, as it could have major implications for the way films are made going forward with its technological advances — but also to those who like to get lost in the world of a film.