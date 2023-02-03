Following the release of Ava Max’s sophomore album “Diamonds & Dancefloors” on Jan. 27, my Twitter feed was full of positive reviews, with some even claiming Ava Max is here to “save pop.”

Max’s chart-topping hits “Kings & Queens” and “Sweet but Psycho” left a promising impression in the pop world and almost suggested that her upcoming work could introduce a new, inventive perspective to the nearly oversaturated state of modern music.

But what aims at pop perfection in “Diamonds & Dancefloors” falls short, lying alongside the many other formulaic pop songs with corny rhyme schemes instead.

Throughout the album, there aren’t many diamonds, and I got tired of standing on the metaphorical dancefloor while essentially the same track played 14 times in a row.

Individually, many of the songs could even be considered potential contenders for radio play — catchy, glitzy pop anthems in their own right.

Collectively, the monotonous synths and Max’s inability to stray from a “being sad in the dark” theme make the entire record feel like one 40-minute song.

Take the first track, “Million Dollar Baby.” It’s genuinely not a bad song and features glistening ‘80s synths, a driving melody and a reimagined disco sound.

The problem? That statement could fit most of the other songs, too.

During my first listen, I actually mistook a later song, “Diamonds and Dancefloors,” for the first track and thought I had accidentally skipped back to the beginning.

Really, I was just listening to yet another variation on Max’s central theme — which doesn’t stray far enough from tired pop cliches to make much of an impact.

The second track, “Sleepwalker,” is also decent enough, and the first few seconds give off an almost Halloween-y vibe.

I actually got excited that the second song might prove me wrong about the direction of the album.

But “Sleepwalker” ultimately disappoints, as it fails to deliver on metaphors or production that could actually compete with Kim Petras’ “Turn Off the Light.”

“Maybe You’re The Problem,” the first single from the album, has all of the parts necessary to make a hit song — catchy melody, screamable lyrics and powerful vocals.

However, these elements don’t exactly mesh, so you’re left feeling like there’s something missing in Max’s delivery.

“Ghost” brings back some hope that the album might hold more variety than the first three songs would lead you to believe.

Out of a dozen similar songs, this one stands out most as having the potential to be an instant hit, making me wonder why Max didn’t make “Ghost” at least one of the album’s five singles.

“Weapons,” one of the actual singles, is one of the corniest pop songs I’ve heard in quite some time.

The melody and production is nothing short of annoying, but the lyrics alone put it dead last on my track ranking.

The topic of love being war is so overdone that Max’s take isn’t even appreciable in a camp sense.

“Get Outta My Heart” is another standout from the album — only because it sounds slightly distinguishable from the other tracks.

Its rhymes are predictable, but they work in this context. The echo of “I know what you did last summer” in the chorus is a fun production choice that helps the track rise above the rest.

“Cold As Ice” is another turning point and arguably is the best track on the album.

Its darker lyrics allow pounding synth in the chorus to paint a different sort of image than the dull sparkle of diamonds accompanying most of the other songs.

Lastly, “Dancing’s Done” is an appropriate album closer that’s also worth listening to.

The title and the sound make perfect rational sense with the otherwise bland theme of the album, and the lyrics in the chorus actually evoke an emotional response in a way none of the other tracks succeed in doing.

But it’s disappointing that Max makes you wait the whole album for something worth relistening to.

Although the entire record is catchy, each song is so similar that you’re not really sure which one is stuck in your head at any point.

Unfortunately, what could have been Max’s proof that she belongs among other pop icons of our time shows that her previous hit tracks were really just a singular gasp in the ever-evolving, competitive genre.

I believe Max has it in her to create better music with lyrics that dare to veer off the tried-and-true, pre-approved pop cliches.

So, although this album is a disappointment, I’m not ready to write off Max just yet. I’m hopeful that she’ll continue to hone her sound and lyrics to create something that not only makes you want to dance but causes you to feel something, too.

