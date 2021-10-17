Betty Who, an Australian American singer-songwriter, took the stage in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall for a free concert Sunday evening.

Organized by the Penn State Student Programming Association in collaboration with Penn State Homecoming, the event drew a smaller crowd though some attendees filtered in throughout the performance.

Born in Sydney, Australia as Jessica Anne Newham, Who has released three full length albums, her most recent being 2019’s “Betty.”

She is perhaps best known for her songs “Somebody Loves You” and her cover of Donna Lewis’s “I Love You Always Forever,” which Who used to close the performance.

Who emerged wearing a cropped Penn State shirt to open the show with “You Can Cry Tomorrow,” a song from her second album “The Valley.” She went on to play a dozen songs during the performance, ending the show just before 9 p.m.

Edwin Navarrete said he was not initially planning on coming to the show but was invited in while sitting in the HUB-Robeson Center. He said he ultimately enjoyed Who’s performance.

“It was actually really entertaining, I didn’t know who she was,” Navarrete (senior-animal science) said. “I could have just left, but it was enough to stay.”

Who invited audience members to sing and dance along throughout the show and offered friendly remarks and information about the music between songs.

Midway through the show, she led a “We Are” chant.

Who was accompanied by two dancers who performed with the singer for the duration of the show.

At one point, Who said the show would become “a little NSFW” during the performance of her song “Taste.” Just before that, Who invited the crowd to dance to a boy band-esque performance of her song “The One.”

Between songs, Who asked members of the crowd if they felt “safe and seen and heard and loved,” citing these things as important to her as an artist.

Standing just in front of the stage, Ryan Lamb said Sunday’s performance was the fifth time he had seen Who perform, calling her his “favorite singer ever.”

He said he had come across the singer online during his freshman year at Penn State and felt things had come “full circle” now that he had seen her during his senior year.

Lamb (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said the performance of the final two songs were his personal favorites.

“This was my first time seeing her this close,” he said. “It was amazing.”

