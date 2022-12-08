Holiday cards, framed canvases, jewelry and painted jackets were just a few of the creations showcased at 3 Dots Downtown in State College from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m on Thursday.

The "Artist Market" included many different artists as well as jewelry, clothing, music, food and beverages.

Artists set up their own booths and welcomed observers as well as potential buyers as people circled around the pop-up event.

With the help of directors at 3 Dots, local Evan Higgins organized the artist market with the intention of bringing many different creators together to share their art.

Erica Quinn, the executive director at 3 Dots, said the organization "[tries] to work with the community and give people a platform” for their work.

Artist Jon Vickers displayed his painted jean jackets at the artist market.

Before selling them, he said he has to obtain the jackets, clean them and paint them. According to Vickers, this process takes him an upward of two hours for each jacket.

Photographer Hannah Matangos, who is also a Penn State graduate student, took the opportunity to share the photographs she captured over the summer she spent in Germany.

Matangos (graduate-German) said having the chance to showcase her photography to the world is "humbling and invigorating."

“Other than online and through social media, it’s hard to do an in-person pop up without going through a long process of finding something,” Matangos said.

Jennifer Black, who sold her jewelry at the event, shared in Matangos' excitement to share her work to the community.

“It’s gratifying really," Black said. "You work from home, you don’t know if people will like it. It’s gratifying to talk about the materials."

3 Dots directors said they will continue to open the doors for artists who want to get their work out into the world in 2023.

“In February, we are piloting pop-up artist markets," Quinn said. "Once a month is the aim."

