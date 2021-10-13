Visiting artist to the Penn State Ceramics Department Judd Schiffman will host an opening ceremony for his solo art show "Mystic Vision" from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Maake Projects, a gallery space located at 1358 S. Atherton St.

Schiffman is an artist based out of Rhode Island who predominantly works with ceramics, the website said.

“Using clay as a drawing material, my ceramic wall sculptures are a psychedelic concoction of lived and imagined experiences that ponder the power of our personal stories,” Schiffman said in his artist statement on the website.

"Music Vision" will be open from Oct. 14 to Dec. 11, according to Maake Projects website, and appointments to view the exhibition can be made here.

