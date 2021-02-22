Multi-disciplinary London-based artist Adébayo Bolaji spoke on Monday as part of the School of Visual Arts’ John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series.

With art ranging from sculpture, painting, film and theater, Bolaji’s work is “centered on a dialogue of change and the focus of the individual within a connecting society,” according to the College of Arts and Architecture’s website.

The Anderson Lecture series, according to its website, hosts artists and scholars who “lecture, give master classes and workshops and critique student work.”

The 40-minute lecture, titled “Following the Line,” was the second lecture in the series for the spring 2021 semester. It was free, and over 150 people from around the world tuned in to the lecture, which was conducted via Zoom.

During the lecture, Bolaji told the audience about his history as an artist and his personal struggles.

He spoke of his days studying law as a university student in London, where he said he sought out film studies, museums, art and poetry as an escape from his classes.

After a stress-related “breakdown” helped him realize he didn’t want to study law, Bolaji said he decided to pursue his art full-time.

A number of attendees commented to say they were moved by Bolaji’s story.

“[I’m] getting quite emotional listening to this,” Kitty Harrison, an attendee from Ireland, said. “I think one of the hardest things about life, especially for artists, is negotiating what you are and what the world thinks you should be.”

According to Bolaji, the title “Following the Line” is a term he uses to describe a set of principles he used to find this calling and path as an artist. Bolaji emphasized and explained the importance of these principles, which he describes as “things that help you get to a place.”

One of the most important principles in his life, Bolaji said, is being slow and “not rushing.”

“There’s so much to learn in not rushing,” Bolaji said. “Allow yourself to listen. Allow yourself to pause. Know that you don’t know everything.”

He said this principle is where part of the title “Following the Line” comes from.

“The word ‘follow’ suggests that you're not leading — you're allowing yourself to be led. You take an attitude of ‘there's still some stuff that I don't know,’” Bolaji said.

Bolaji also said another important principle is “doodling and play.”

“People look down on [doodling] as something that doesn't do anything for you. But what doodling helps with is that it allows the mind to focus and brings new information in,” Bolaji said.

According to Bolaji, doodling and play breaks the cycle of needing to “impress” one’s parents, partner or company.

“It releases you from the idea of having to produce something tangible,” Bolaji said. "You’re doing something because it’s fun.”

At the end of the lecture, program coordinator Sidney Mullis led a Q&A session. Participants asked Bolaji a series of questions ranging in topics from his own artistic inspiration to life advice.

“Every morning I do meditation, prayer, a walk—before I interact with anyone else,” Bolaji said. “You gotta find what works for you, but be consistent with something. If you don't deal with your own mind, you don't have the capacity for other people.”

The next lecture in the Anderson Lecture Series is educator, author and artist Linda Weintraub, available Monday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

"So much happiness is about revealing the inner, true self,” attendee Rose Johnson said, "who we are meant to be."

