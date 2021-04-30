We did it, everyone: We made it to the last week of the semester, and finals are just around the corner.

This year has been difficult for many, and we all need a break, so give yourself a pat on the back — and check out these weekend activities.

Weekend Weather Forecast: April 30 - May 2

For many, it’s the last weekend on campus, meaning we need to make the most of our time here before we go home for the summer.

Luckily, the weather this weekend, as of Thursday night, is in our favor. Via AccuWeather, warm days and cool nights will make for the perfect last weekend in Happy Valley.

Friday

Friday will be the chilliest day this weekend, with a high of a mere 55.

Luckily, we won’t be getting any rain, and the skies will be partly cloudy.

This will be the perfect day for staying in and watching a movie… or working on your final projects.

Saturday

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. A little disappointing for the first day of May, but not unexpected for Pennsylvania’s unpredictable temperatures.

At night, the temperatures will drop into the 40s, so make sure to bring extra layers if you’re staying out late.

Sunday

Sunday will be the best day to go outside this weekend with a high of 77 during the day and a milder 54 at night.

And what better way to enjoy everything State College has to offer than by spending time outside?

Play frisbee with some friends or have a picnic on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn.

With sunny skies all day, remember to bring water and sunscreen to stay safe during outdoor activities.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Friday, April 30

Movin’ On, Penn State’s annual music festival, will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Friday.

This year’s lineup includes rapper Flo Rida, singer Pink Sweat$ and indie band Flooringco.

More information about Movin’ On can be found on the festival’s Instagram page.

Saturday, May 1

From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host a May Day Art and Garden Walk.

To partake in this event, visit any of the participating locations, which will be highlighting work and artisan goods from State College area artists.

Sunday, May 2

There isn’t anything happening in person on Sunday, so use this day to enjoy the weather and spend time outside with friends.

If you’re in isolation or you’re too busy studying to go outside, check out Penn State Libraries’ annual De-Stress Fest, available through May 7.

Hosted virtually this year, the De-Stress Fest features a number of free art tutorials made by library staff members with themes such as creating your own zines, drawing and embroidery.

The website also includes links to online games, yoga lessons and coloring pages.