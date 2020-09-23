Even during the coronavirus, The State Theatre is working to provide entertainment and programming to State College.

In addition to plays, musicals and concerts, The State Theatre typically hosts local improv groups and events for nonprofit organizations, according to Adam McMillen, the theater’s programming chair.

However, the theater has not hosted any in-person events since the start of the pandemic.

Kerry Cavanaugh, the manager of The State Theatre, said the staff has been providing livestreams of films and local performers.

“It’s great because there’s a lot of different options, so we’ve been working with our various distributors to sort of choose and pick films that we think will be of interest to our patrons,” Cavanaugh said. “Lately the films we’ve been showing have been quite topical.”

Elizabeth Yoder, the board president, said the theater can host a maximum of 25 people to follow local regulations, but they have not had the opportunity to host any in-person events yet.

“It’s just a matter of waiting for the right person to want to rent the theater, for example have an event where they think they can be successful with such a small number of people in the audience,” Yoder said.

There are 10 Penn State classes being held in the theater this semester, according to Yoder.

“In the past when we held classes, it was typically a class that used our space for a reason. We would host theatre classes because it made sense to do so in the space,” Cavanaugh said. “This time around, our biggest selling point to the university is our size and our ability to properly distance both students and the professor. So right now we have all sorts of classes.”

Cavanaugh said the classes currently hosted by the theater include nursing, aerospace and mechanical engineering classes.

Additionally, McMillen said the theater is focusing on rescheduling events that were previously booked.

“The flip side is, even if we were allowed to have say 250 people come to the theatre, is that demand there in the community? So those are questions we are trying to feel out and think about as well,” McMillen said. “Right now, we don’t have any plans for in-person events, but that is a situation we are constantly keeping an eye on.”

McMillen also suggested different ways to support The State Theatre during the coronavirus.

“Donations are key. Donations are big,” McMillen said. “Any kind of support the community can offer right now is deeply, deeply appreciated. We have reached into a lot of different parts of the community. We’re not just doing plays or just doing theatre or music.”

Cavanaugh also said the National Independent Venue Association is working to help independent venues. She said NIVA offers financial support to The State Theatre and “the arts and independent venues in general.”

“If you like music, if you like going to live shows, if you like independent movie theaters, just take a minute or two out of your day to show your support. The entire industry will thank you,” Cavanaugh said.

The State Theatre’s livestreams can be found here.