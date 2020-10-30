With schoolwork dominating the lives of many college students, it can often be difficult to remember to find a Halloween costume for this year's festivities.

However, there are several options for easy and fun Halloween costumes for students trying to make last minute decisions.

Penn State Football Player

It’s pretty self explanatory as to why a football player would be an easy Halloween costume this year.

Anybody who decides a football player is the costume for them will not only be ready for Halloween, but prepared for the Penn State Ohio State game that evening as well.

Obtaining football gear in State College is simple as well. All of the student stores in downtown State College have plenty of options of white or blue football jerseys.

Not only can you get jerseys, but face paint, pom-poms or a foam finger to fully complete the costume are also easily accessible.

Cheerleader

Similar to a football player, a cheerleader is a great costume for this Halloween.

An easy way to make the outfit would be to cut an old tank top and add a sports skirt. However, McLanahan’s sells cheerleading skirts and Penn State crop tops.

Adding a megaphone or pom-poms to any skirt and tank top combination is guaranteed to be a success.

Clown

Face paint is the key component of a clown Halloween costume, which can be found pretty much anywhere you look.

As for the outfit, just gather some primary colored clothing and see what works in an interesting way.

For example, if you have a plain red shirt, then you could cut out different colored pieces of paper and make polka dots or stripes.

McLanahan’s is also selling a variety of different clown-oriented accessories, such as a polka dot bow tie.

Alien

Metallic clothing is the best way to make this costume stand out.

For those interested in wearing a skirt, McLanahan’s has a metallic silver skirt that could be used for the costume and then worn on game days after Halloween.

Another idea for the outfit would be to wear all green or all white. Then, create antennae using a headband with two styrofoam balls attached.

The antennae can be coated with tin foil to give it a more spacey look.

Animal

An animal is always an easy go to for a Halloween costume, because there are a lot of options to choose from.

For the most part, people tend to have at least one piece of clothing with animal print. Wearing that and creating or buying ears for accessories will instantly bring the costume to life.

However, if you don’t have animal print clothing, then an easy alternative would be to use a plain black or white shirt and attach different types of paper to make a homemade animal print.

For some animal costumes, though, a print is not even needed. For example, an elephant or a black cat can easily be made by wearing a monocolored outfit and creating a headpiece.

Devil or an Angel

The devil and angel costumes are often popular during the Halloween season.

The easiest way to do the devil costume is to find a completely red outfit, but a red and black outfit adds more mystery.

Next, add devil horns. You could buy devil horns or try to make them yourself.

A way to make the horns would be to cut out cardboard in the shape of two triangles and paint them red. Then, attach the cardboard to a headband.

However, McLanahan’s sells devil horns as well.

For an angel, all white and flowy attire is the most important part of the costume. The halo can be easily made by attaching wire to a headband, then molding the other end of the wire into a circle.

Attaching a yellow pipe cleaner to the circular end of the wire can give it more of a glow.