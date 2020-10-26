On the East Coast, Dunkin’ Donuts always delivers the best donuts and coffee blends to happy customers on early mornings. Additionally, they offer free drinks days after a football game win in Happy Valley.

This Halloween and fall season, Dunkin’ did not disappoint, now serving new festive flavors at all establishments.

From warm cinnamon apple, rich savory pumpkin and shockingly spicy ghost pepper, Dunkin’ Donuts did not leave much room for the imagination with the crazy flavor combinations.

Apple Cider Donut

This cakey donut tasted like fall and green Granny Smith apples. Coated in cinnamon sugar, the pastry was sweet and tangy like apple cider itself. Light and airy, it’s the perfect fall treat to have with your coffee.

Even though it's simple, the donut effortlessly invokes memories of spending chilly fall days by the fireplace with a cozy cup of apple cider in hand.

Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

Sparkling with sizzling red sanding sugar, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut provided what its name guarantees — a strong flavor.

The strawberry icing blends with the cayenne and ghost pepper infusion beautifully. The donut definitely delivers a spicy kick, but combined with the sweet strawberry, it’s not too overwhelming. It definitely creates a bizarre taste, but the ghost pepper donut is worth trying.

Pumpkin Muffin

The roasted pumpkin flavor in this muffin made it my favorite of the desserts I tried.

Topped with a delicious cinnamon sugar, nutmeg streusel and a creamy frosting, the muffin yielded a flawless, undeniable pumpkin taste.

The pastry has a thick and fluffy texture to sink your teeth into, creating a muffin I could order again and again.

The spine-tingling and exuberant holiday that is Halloween always spins fun into the fall. Seeing Dunkin’ Donuts have its own fun with the unique season is entertaining, and I hope Dunkin’ continues to experiment with outlandish flavors.

