To conclude a week of lectures and community service, the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee and SPA held a livestream event called “Art and Activism with Noname” on Jan. 22.

Mikayla Ashe, executive director of the committee, said this event — as well as any others this year — revolve around the central theme of “radical revolution, speaking the language of the unheard” with the purpose of commemorating Dr. King’s life and legacy.

“We thought [Noname] was absolutely the perfect catalyst to talk about how radicalism and activism can make its way into the arts,” Ashe (senior-applied statistics) said.

To start off the virtual event, members of the committee introduced the event’s guest host and Penn State alum, Shalom Dubas.

Dubas, an independent artist and creative entrepreneur, said she began her music career at Penn State after performing on the HUB Lawn.

Dubas then introduced a few student performers who sent in videos to showcase their art.

A student who performed under the name Miss Monroe recited a spoken word piece called “The American Dream.”

Dubas said Monroe’s piece highlights the “systemic and institutionalized practices in society.”

“For you to just accept the American dream for how it is painted to be, it's not made for you to see what you want. America made it for you to see America as they painted it to be,” Monroe said during the performance.

The next student performer was Haniel Tracey who shared a piece called, “Unrest” which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protest and the pandemic.

“The divinity in my soul, and divinity got left. I find it hard to unfold the civil unrest,” Tracey said.

Up next was a student who goes by the artist name, KO. He shared his art piece called “Thou Shall Kill?! Brandon Bernard.”

KO shared a video of himself writing the words “Thou Shall Kill” over a painting of Bernard, a Black man executed by the death penalty.

The last student performance was by two members of the Urban Dance Troupe who danced to “This is America” by Childish Gambino and “Rooted” by Ciara.

After the student performances concluded, Dubas took her guitar and performed two of her original songs.

For the final and main event of the evening, Dubas welcomed rapper, poet and book club owner Noname to the livestream to talk about her activism through art.

Noname talked about the types of books and different discussions she has with the members in her book club.

“I really wanted it to be a balance between the politics and art, but at times I feel like we need to dive deeper into the political bag, because it’s a lot to understand racial capitalism and white supremacy,” Noname said.

Dubas asked Noname about her transition from performer to book club owner, and Noname explained her journey to finding the best ways to contribute to her community.

Noname said she wanted to first make money and give money back to the community through her music, but after learning more about capitalism and oppression, she wanted to create a space for people to read with her instead.

“I was reading a bunch of material about racism and the history of white supremacy, so it was hard for me to perform for predominantly white audiences knowing that hip hop is a cultural art form that has come out of Black communities,” Noname said.

Noname said her work revolved mostly around “Black plight,” and it was uncomfortable to perform something so personal to an audience who wouldn’t understand.

Noname said one of the most difficult obstacles is staying true to her “radical” anti-capitalists principles while also making enough money to support herself and her career aspirations.

Nonetheless, Noname said she would tell anyone to stand up for their beliefs.

“Try to find confidence in your voice,” Noname said. “Being patient with yourself is incredibly important as a daily practice.”