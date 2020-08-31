Like many organizations, Penn State’s No Refund Theatre, one of the on-campus theatre groups, had to make last minute plans for the semester due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“All our shows are completely free,” Madison Colantrello, NRT’s vice president, said. “And the best part is that we usually have a different show every weekend.”

In response, NRT has decided to hold several virtual events to keep its members engaged.

According to NRT's president Emma Cagle, the group was originally going to perform some in-person shows, but due to safety restrictions, the executive board realized it would be a challenge.

Cagle (junior-English and comparative literature) said the club would only be allowed to have 50 people in the theater. Including the cast and crew in this limit, NRT realized that there would be limited space for the audience.

The health and well-being of the members of NRT were also an important factor in the decision to cancel the season, according to Cagle.

“We do our best to persevere,” Cagle said. “But our members are at the core of the club — jeopardizing their health and well-being is certainly not a risk that we would ever take.”

However, members of the group are still going to be doing virtual activities to continue to boost the comradery between club members.

NRT plans on continuing virtual script reads, like they did this summer as well.

Moreover, members said NRT is also taking this time to better improve the technicalities of itself so they can be even more successful for future semesters.

“We’ll also be using this time to work on the smaller aspects of the club like advertising, technical workshops, writing workshops, stage makeup workshops,” Colontrello (junior-photography) said.

Despite not being able to perform in front of a live audience, members said NRT is using this fall semester as a time to grow, and members have been looking on the bright side of the situation.

But the lack of communication between clubs and the university during Penn State’s time of decision-making caused much unneeded stress for the smaller clubs like NRT, according to its members.

“Restrictions from the university like audience caps, limited resources and social expectations were not well communicated to our club at all,” Cagle said. “While these things might have been hard to figure out too, it tested the integrity of our club.”

Even with the short notice, the group realized they needed to adapt.

“We are seeking to find new programs that naturally are made for a virtual environment,” Treasurer James Gaschler said.

According to the members, it was difficult to decide not to perform in-person, but ultimately it was in the best interest of the group.

“Not to mention the real possibility that performers would have to wear masks/shields during shows and maintain social distancing on stage created new obstacles for our directors to overcome,” Gaschler (senior-criminology) said.