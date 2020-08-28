With new rules and regulations on campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some students are not able to spend their free time in some of the ways they are used to.

Others, though, are getting creative with what they can do during this “new normal.”

For freshmen, this means finding creative ways to have fun while abiding by restrictions to meet new people across campus.

For Maddy Rovendro, this includes hanging out with people with shared interests by joining an “unofficial” “Glee” club.

“A group of people that live in Martin Hall meet in the downstairs lobby to socially distance, watch ‘Glee’ and eat snacks in the evening,” Rovendro (freshman-chemical engineering) said via email.

Rovendro said she is looking to get involved in more official clubs at the university as well.

Another student, Raquel Rivera, has been venturing across University Park.

“During the day, [my friends and I] mostly just explore campus and downtown when we’re not doing schoolwork,” Rivera (freshman-biology) said via email. “We eat our meals outside or in our dorm rather than in the dining halls, so we’re not around too many people. Other than that, we stick with the same friend group so we’re not coming in contact with too many people.”

Additionally, Gabrielle Ward said she has turned to exercise during her time at the university.

“Since the gyms have been closed, I’ve been trying to run around campus to get my exercise in and become familiar with the campus since most classes are online,” Ward (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said via email.

Other students, like Ethan Law, have taken a similar approach to become acquainted with their new home.

“I’ve been walking around a lot with friends and using this time to get to know campus,” Law (freshman-biomedical engineering) said via email. “I plan on doing the same until everything clears up because everyone still needs to be safe.”

Christopher Delligatti said he is also trying to stay safe while getting to know Penn State and other students.

“I’m continuing to wear a mask everywhere on campus, as well as following guidelines regarding how many people are allowed in my room,” Delligatti (freshman-political science) said via email. “I plan on continuing both of these activities until the restrictions are lifted.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

How Penn State students spent their summer in quarantine When the spring semester ends and many students suddenly have free time, some choose to spen…