For Penn State alumna Emily Chertow, a hobby that started in middle school has evolved into her own business, called Journaling Classes, dedicated to putting pen to paper with like minded individuals.

Chertow wrote often throughout her time at Penn State, where she graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2018. She had an advice column called “Dear Emily” in The Daily Collegian, Town&Gown Magazine and the Centre Daily Times. She also worked as a sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network and wrote for Her Campus.

“I’ve been journaling for a really long time,” Chertow said. “It started as journaling, which then led me to find that I love to write and talk about things going on in my life, which is now what I’m doing in my career.”

After graduating from Penn State, Chertow attended Columbia University Publishing Course in New York City where she works as a community manager at the Washington Post. Her first journaling class was in Washington Square Park in August 2018.

“I definitely envisioned this as a really great idea that could turn into something,” Chertow said. “But I didn’t realize at that time that this was something I’d want to make my full time thing.”

Chertow said when instructing a journaling class, she believes it’s important to create a space where people feel safe.

“I work really hard to make sure that happens in person with the set up and the ambience and the materials that I give to others,” Chertow said. “But also digitally by sharing where my mind and heart is at, and that this is a safe space and people can show up no matter what headspace they are in.”

Chertow said her classes always start on a playful note with the group tapping into their “inner child,” and then they “dig in and put in that work.”

“It is really important for me to let people know in the right way with the language I use and the tools I’ve learned that the things you write about in your journal are private,” Chertow said. “The things you share with the group can stay within the group, and we can all respect each other enough to not let it go anywhere else.”

All of Chertow’s prompts are “extremely developed” based on what she has found works in journaling, and what she thinks is important in terms of mindfulness and self-care. She crafts them all herself.

“My favorite prompts stem from what I do in my personal journal,” Chertow said. “I’ve developed them to be more extensive curriculum-wise so we touch on more things.”

Chertow said there are many reasons why “Journaling Classes” is so unique, but her handmade prompts are a big contribution to this.

“They’re not just cookie cutter prompts pulled out from other stuff,” Chertow said.

Chertow encourages people to bring their own journal and pens as she knows “it’s often a very personal thing” for people to have a journal that feels good to them. However, she does provide journals as well as writing materials for her classes.

Chertow said she loves using gel pens, colored pens and stickers when she journals, and she’s always bringing her favorite stuff to classes so people feel “they have the spark to put pen to paper” as well.

Chertow offers different types of sessions including private sessions, and Session I and Session II based on journaling skill level.

“The first session that people typically take is a great place to begin, whether you journal all the time or you’ve never tried it before,” Chertow said. “That’s just kind of an introduction to putting pen to paper. It gives us the space to journal together.”

Chertow said this session gives four or five prompts that are “really great to use in [journals] on a daily basis.” These classes are larger, typically 20-30 people.

“There’s opportunities to share, and we do write together,” Chertow said. “People have taken that class over and over again, and it feels different for them each time.”

Once people are ready to “dive in” and attend a Journaling Class with more intimate prompts and setting, Chertow offers a second session that she caps at eight people.

“There’s more opportunities to dig into our writing and have more in-depth conversations as well,” Chertow said.

Chertow also offers private sessions for birthday parties, friend groups, families or even one on one.

“I’m always very flexible,” Chertow said. “I love to base my curriculum off of what people are looking for.”

After a class ends, Chertow will form an Instagram direct message group chat with those who attended the class, as she really believes in the “power of human connection.” She said starting conversations and sharing things with other people is just the beginning of building relationships and connections.

“I want to engage with my community as often as I can,” Chertow said. “I want to share as many beautiful things with other beautiful people regularly, so that we can connect, so that we can have important, powerful conversations and that we can be enlightened together.”

Since her first class, Chertow has held sessions in parks all around the city, peoples’ homes, offices and universities including Penn State.

“I saw something that was missing at Penn State and I wanted to bring that there,” Chertow said. “My favorite thing to do is to come back and have a journaling class at my favorite place, Webster’s Cafe and Bookstore.”

Aubrey Swanson, a 2018 communications, arts and sciences, and political science graduate, attended Chertow’s first Penn State class as well as two digital ones.

“I took multiple because each time a class will have a different effect on you,” Swanson said via email. “The people in the class are going to be different and my season of life will be different each time, making each class a new experience for me.”

Swanson said Chertow switches up the prompts, but has a few favorites she enjoys returning to when she takes a class with her.

“She’s taught me about how to be present,” Swanson said. “I’ve learned to practice this through journaling about my thoughts and feelings.”

When the pandemic hit, Chertow took her journaling classes to Zoom, which she said gave her an “opportunity to connect with even more people.”

“My favorite places to do them are in cozy parks and coffee shops,” Chertow said. “But there’s something so beautiful about really feeling connected even through a digital space and doing them on Zoom, which we’ve all had to adapt to.”

In the first four months of the pandemic, Chertow was able to journal with 700 people in 36 states and six countries.

Chertow said she is planning on continuing to hold classes over Zoom, even as she starts to meet safely in person to journal with others again.

“There’s not as many people living in New York City,” Chertow said. “And I want to be able to share this beautiful community and workshop with as many people as I can.”

In addition to continuing to instruct digitally, Chertow is developing different products and more curriculum that is “very topic based.”

“We're going to have products come out,” Chertow said, “such as different kits, pens, pencils and other things that are beautiful for self care and mindfulness.”

Manasy Motter, a 17-year-old high school senior from Harrisburg, is the intern for Journaling Classes.

Motter works to help Chertow connect with companies and create content for Journaling Classes’ Instagram as well as gain Chertow’s help with her own personal blog and networking.

“Emily is just a ‘light in the room’ kind of person,” Motter said. “I feel like every conversation I have with her, she is always so excited about what she’s doing or what I can do with her.”

Motter said all of their projects have been “super creative.”

“I never feel like she’s judging my ideas,” Motter said. “She’s really open to everything.”

Motter said her whole experience working with Chertow has helped her put her foot through the door for when she goes to college and starts to pursue her own career.

“Emily is just such a well versed person in general,” Motter said. “I’ve learned a lot from her about how to talk to people and how to create an organic kind of business, and she has a lot of organic relationships with other people.”

Motter said she has learned a lot of life skills in general, both “business related and something that [can be applied] to day to day living.”

Chertow said that when putting pen to paper, she believes it allows everyone to find clarity and answers — and also help with mental health.

“I’m such an advocate for mental health,” Chertow said. “I think it’s important to talk about these things that are going on in our life.”

Chertow said as “we normalize anxiety, depression, trauma and hardships,” it’s important to find mindfulness as “it allows us to connect, it allows us to heal, evolve and grow.”

“Being able to put mental health, journaling and community all into one is literally a dream come true.”