Coronavirus isolation is likely not the place students wanted to spend their fall semester.

However, some students isolating found one positive component during their time in Eastview Terrace.

Dean of Earth and Mineral Sciences, Lee Kump and his wife Michelle, a retired high school teacher, decided they wanted to create a difference in the students' isolation experience by providing weekly bingo games that involved various guests and prizes.

“Then we also invite each dean, and then the dean can invite a guest,” Michelle said. “We have had people come in, and they have either spoken to the students or have done a game.”

Guests of the bingo games have included Sandy Barbour, vice president for intercollegiate athletics, and her prize donation was a football signed by James Franklin.

The Kumps started volunteering with the isolation halls early on in the semester with the concierge desk, where they delivered food to the students.

“It just seemed like they were so bored. We were just thinking about what it would be like having to spend two weeks in a room by yourself, especially for the first year students,” Lee said. “You come to college then you end up there, so we decided that we needed to take a step back.”

However, they wanted to do more than just deliver food to brighten the moods of the quarantining students.

Michelle thought of the idea to do bingo games after remembering how fun it was in her previous experience fundraising with the Arc of Centre County, an organization for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

To host the games, they created a Zoom where all students in quarantine could join.

“We tried it one night and we got donations from a number of restaurants in the community, and it turned out so well that Lee solicited others to join,” Michelle said.

RELATED

The Kumps said they did not want to continue reaching out to local restaurants, because they were also struggling due to the pandemic. For their next game, the pair decided to reach out to other faculty at Penn State.

“The deans in various colleges have been putting up the money for the prizes from their own personal funds,” Lee said. “The only costs are the prizes and the gifts and the Bingo cards.”

The Kumps also said they valued the importance of the player's privacy. However, according to the Kumps, they have received emails from students thanking them for hosting the games.

“In one sense it’s hard, because we want to preserve their anonymity, so we make everybody turn off their cameras and rename themselves with their room and building,” Lee said. “We do not see a lot of faces, but the only time that we see any faces is when somebody wins a bingo. They turn their video on and hold up their card.”

With an overall positive review, the Kumps said they were glad they did this, and they were happy it could raise students’ spirits.

“They are so appreciative, which is really nice. They just keep saying, ‘thank you… this has been so great,’” Michelle said.

Marie Hardin, dean of the College of Communications, was the final dean guest for the semester, with her bingo game occurring the last week of classes before Thanksgiving.

Hardin said she understood the struggles of the students in isolation and appreciated the idea of the entertainment provided by the Kumps.

“I am teaching a class myself this semester and have been in touch with students in quarantine and isolation,” Hardin said. “I know how tough it can be on them. This was a fun way for the College [of Communications] to signal our support.”

Hardin said she was looking forward to her guest spot and has heard positive comments about the bingo games from students.

“I have talked with students who have participated, and they loved it. I am excited about getting some college alumni involved in our bingo night, which is the last Thursday before break,” Hardin said. “I think it will be fun to have some of our alumni call the games.”