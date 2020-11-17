The Penn State Student Programming Association hosted a virtual lecture and Q&A session with "Late Night" host and writer Seth Meyers Monday night. The lecture consisted of live questions queued by SPA moderators.

The lecture kicked off with Meyers explaining his origins as a member of Northwestern University’s improv troupe. Meyers said he graduated from Northwestern in 1996.

“Let this be a real ‘stick-to-your-dreams’ story,” Meyers said, “I did not get on my college improv team until my senior year. But in the years that led up to it, I used to go into Chicago and take improv classes.”

Writing became a primary passion for Meyers during his college career. He said he realized that the longer he honed his knack for comedy at Northwestern, the better his writing became. Meyers explained how vital his writing skills and confidence in his individuality were to a successful career in comedy.

“I would say the development for myself as a comedian was realizing how important writing was going to be to my path and also realizing that I was going to have a longer career playing myself than I would playing other people," Meyers said.

According to Meyers, his big break on “Saturday Night Live” originated from a chance meeting with talent scouts at his show “Pick-ups & Hiccups” with comedy partner Jill Benjamin. Meyers met Benjamin while performing with an improv troupe in the Netherlands.

Meyers said one of the most stressful and equally important days of his career was his "SNL" audition in 2001.

According to Meyers, candidates wrote their own audition and performed their audition pieces on the iconic "SNL" stage.

Meyers remembered being incredibly nervous performing his three impressions of actors David Arquette, Russell Crowe and Hugh Grant on the storied stage.

Meyers said he grew up watching "SNL" comedy legends Dana Carvey and Dennis Miller establish their place in the industry on that very set.

In terms of his former position as a head writer on "SNL," Meyers said it reminded him of beloved memories writing for co-stars Amy Poehler, Andy Sandberg and Tina Fey. He said that his favorite sketches were his time at “The Weekend Update" desk.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Meyers’ transition from "SNL" to "Late Night" proved to be a success as “The Late Show with Seth Meyers” currently has eight seasons.

Meyers said he is grateful for his interview researchers who do extensive screenings of guests, so he feels comfortable interviewing them.

One of the biggest differences between the two shows is Meyers gets to pick his own staff of writers and crew members.

“I’m assembling the Avengers in my head,” Meyers said.

However, the show halted in-studio production on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Meyers.

With no live studio audience and a reduced staff, Meyers said “The Late Show with Seth Meyers” is currently back in the studio with the writers continuing to work remotely.

The lecture then transitioned into a Q&A format.

The user “Faith” asked Meyers through the live chat function what the biggest risk of his career has been so far. Meyers said hosting the 2011 ESPYs awards, an awards show that recognizes athletic achievement, proved to be a challenge since it was one of the first times the world saw him as a formidable host.

Many other users were interested in Meyers' relationship with comedian and former "SNL" writer John Mulaney.

"Are you excited about having Mulaney as a writer for your show?" user "Mary" said.

Other questions focused on various comedians Meyers admires and his plans for the future on "Late Night."

"There is no way to succeed in comedy without failing," Meyers said.