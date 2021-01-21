For some Penn State students, the start of a new year is a time to press the “refresh” button and create new goals for themselves. For others, the start of a new year is just the start of another day.

Jessica Raskauskas said she is someone who values time, so the new year brings her joy because it’s the thought of something new happening.

“There’s so much that’s going to happen over the next 12 months,” Raskaukas (junior-criminology and women's studies) said. “And we have no idea what’s coming.”

She said although this can be terrifying, she believes students are able to hold themselves to a higher standard and attain any goals they may not have achieved the previous year.

For Raskauskas, some of her resolutions include passing the Graduate Record Examination, letting other people help her when needed, surrounding herself with people who make her happy and being nicer to herself.

“I want to take care of my existence and be happy and be present,” Raskaukas said.

Shakira Simpson also said the new year is thrilling because it can bring prosperity, good luck and fortune to anyone.

She said every year, she and her family bring in the new year by making a toast, thanking their loved ones they lost and wishing each other nothing but the best.

“After making the toast, I often cry,” Simpson (senior-criminology) said. “Although I feel comfort and grateful, I can’t help but to feel sorrow for the ones that have transitioned.”

Simpson said this year she wants to focus on her mental health, be more in tune with her emotions and lose weight.

Although Simpson set her own personal resolutions, she said she doesn’t think it’s important for everyone to be pressured to do so because everyone moves at their own pace.

“Whether or not you set goals, somewhere deep inside you’re going to want to do something,” Simpson said. “It’s up to you to do it.”

Ali Shreim said he has different feelings about the new year, and he often thinks of it as a concept we use to track time.

While Shreim (junior-accounting) doesn’t make resolutions himself, he said he would encourage others to do so because it inspires them to complete their goals.

But, Shreim thinks people often make resolutions and don’t stand by them.

“[It’s] the fact that it happens every year, [and] people are just like, ‘Lets just do it next year,’” Shreim said.

Jackson Fung said there is a difference between goals and resolutions. He said resolutions are a fad because they eventually fade, but it is important to create goals for oneself.

“Having a New Year's resolution is like a diet: it implies that you’re going to do it for this year and it’s going to fall off,” Fung (junior-architectural engineering) said.

Instead of creating his goals at the beginning of each year, Fung said he self-reflects at the end of each month to make sure he stays on the right track. He said he writes down his goals so they can be installed in his mind.

“Being very specific is important,” Fung said. “It creates a habit so you can structure your life around it.”