During the coronavirus pandemic, music lovers are experiencing concerts with a twist — a virtual twist.

In an attempt to still give students a live event experience, Penn State’s Student Programming Association occasionally hosts celebrities for webinars and famous musicians for virtual concerts.

On Oct. 5, SPA hosted YouTuber David Dobrik for a virtual Q&A session.

Tusha Pham said she highly anticipated the webinar with David Dobrik.

Pham (sophomore-film) had “high expectations” for the event. After attending, her favorite part was “getting to know more about David and Natalie.”

Pham said she was also impressed by the engagement between Dobrik and the virtual audience.

“They were focusing their attention on Penn State students, so it was nice to see that,” Pham said.

One week later for Penn State Homecoming Week, SPA hosted Noah Cyrus for a virtual concert.

Maya Yoxtheimer only “caught the last half” of Cyrus’ performance, but said “it was really awesome.”

“I’m a huge concert junkie, so it was really nice to have that vibe back again,” Yoxtheimer (junior-Spanish education) said.

According to Yoxtheimer, a downside to the livestream was the fact that there was no recorded version of it for those who missed parts of the concert. She said she wanted to rewind it and watch from the beginning.

Not all students have gone to one of Penn State’s virtual events, though, and this is for a variety of reasons.

Emily McKeown was interested in seeing comedian Nicole Byer’s virtual Q&A session, but she said she forgot.

“If I would have gotten an email, like ‘oh this is happening tonight,’ it might have reminded me to go,” McKeown (graduate-special education) said.

Allie Foxx said she shared McKeown’s lack of knowledge of the events.

Foxx (freshman-business) explained how she did not know about many of the virtual events and therefore had “no opportunity” to attend.

“I think I would have gone if I knew about them,” Foxx said.

Matt Day said he knew about the events and wanted to watch Shaq’s virtual performance on Aug. 20, but he only found out about it two days in advance.

Day (sophomore-computer science) has not been able to go to any of the virtual concerts or Q&As because he has “just been doing work” this semester.

“I guess I am into going to concerts, but not virtually. There’s not enough hype,” Day said.

Zach Taylor said he has not attended any events due to “computer issues.”

“They’re well executed, I just haven’t gone to any,” Taylor (sophomore-kinesiology) said.

Whether or not the students were able to join in these Zoom concerts and events, many have suggestions for future performers.

Max Pasquinelli would love to see one celebrity revisit Penn State, but he is not convinced Zoom would do the concert justice.

“I heard that the best concert was when Kanye was here. I would rather see him in person. I don’t know if I’d want to see him virtually,” Pasquinelli (junior-veterinary and biomedical science) said.

Day said he would like to see Foster the People return to Penn State after Movin’ On 2020 was canceled.

Additionally, Foxx said she wants to see a virtual concert with the Jonas Brothers.

Nevertheless, many students are eager to get back to in-person experiences.

“It wasn’t exactly the same, but it made me look forward to a time when we can go back and see concerts live,” Yoxtheimer said.