The Penn State Student Programming Association will host Michael Steele for a lecture on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Steele is currently a political analyst for MSNBC. He also hosts “The Michael Steele Podcast” and is the senior advisor for the Lincoln Project, a political action committee made up of current and former Republicans dedicated to preventing the reelection of President Donald Trump.

Steele served as chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2009-2011 and lieutenant governor of Maryland from 2003-2007, according to a SPA press release. He was the first African American to serve as RNC Chairman and become an elected official to statewide office in Maryland.

The virtual event is free for all Penn State students and the general public upon registration, which is available here.

RELATED COVERAGE