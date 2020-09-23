Tik-Tok on the clock, but my quest for fame won’t stop.

For the past week, I have had my sight set on joining the elite ranks of famous TikTokers.

By the end of the week, I wanted to have Charlie D'Amelio and Addison Rae shaking in their very expensive boots.

I have made TikToks in the past, but that was when I had cabin fever in quarantine, so I don’t think anything anyone did in that time really counted.

This time around, though, I became obsessed. Fame became my only focus and I would stop at nothing to get there.

It was no longer just a want, but a need.

There were a few hurdles along the way. First, I am not an attractive girl, so that made it hard to get views.

Second, (apparently) I can’t dance.

Lastly, I do not have the hair to become an e-boy.

Keeping these things in mind, I decided it was best if I hit a bunch of different areas of TikTok to see what works best for me.

I tried comedy, reacting and dancing — no one can contain these hips, momma!

The first TikTok I made was a parody on different events in history. I chose things people had prior knowledge on and described how things would have been different if I had been there.

From saying I would’ve just “brought some coats” to stop the Cold War, to encouraging viewers to “swing me the addy (address)” to the Boston Tea Party, I thought it was some pretty great stuff.

My loyal viewers repaid me with 47 likes, 14 comments and 332 views and counting. Not quite fame, but it was a decent start to the week.

Next up, I looked to prove the nay-sayers wrong and dance my way into the hearts of millions.

I did a popular TikTok dance to Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas.” It was my first ever attempt at a TikTok dance, and I was sure it was only a matter of time before Rae and I were engaged.

Sadly, once again, it flopped. I received a mere 32 likes, six comments and 206 views. However, I did receive some encouraging texts from friends and family that it “wasn’t half bad,” and while that’s not much, at least it’s something.

The next video would turn out to be my lowpoint with only 21 likes, three comments and 111 views. It was a reaction video to an account that a lot of big creators also react to in their TikToks.

The videos show things that are satisfying and unsatisfying, and it was up to me to turn that into 100,000 views. Not an easy feat by any stretch.

I tried my best, but it was all for naught. You can watch the video to see my failure or you could go to TikTok and leave a like, it’s up to you (*wink*).

My most recent TikTok turned out to be the most successful. It was a joke about how no matter how much you accomplish or do, your dad most definitely always has a simple, “Nice job champ,” to say.

The video caps off with the Wii Sports voice saying, “Nice.” I didn’t expect much from it, but it turned out to be pretty good. I received 45 likes, 3 comments and 1,113 views (that’s right, I cracked a thousand).

My account still sits at a humble 100 followers, 15 of which I gained this week, so that’s not bad.

My journey to TikTok fame has been long and strenuous.

When I started, I was just a simple college student going from class to class, but now I am a full-fledged star. Okay, not really, but imagine if I were.

Looks like I can’t follow in the footsteps of Dixie D’Amelio, Rae and countless other TikTokers and drop out of college, but here’s to hoping.

Now that I have stopped trying to acquire fame, I notice all the blessings in life.

Today, I sat in the Arboretum observing nature in all its beauty. As I sat there, I realized that Kesha was right when she said, “Don’t stop, make it pop. DJ, blow my speakers up. Tonight, I’ma fight ‘til we see the sunlight.”

Kesha meant that after a wild journey, you must watch the sunrise and realize all the beauty the world has to offer.

That’s the message I got, and if you think the song is about having a crazy night partying, then you know nothing.

And with that, I lay my quest for fame to rest — not just because I didn’t make it the first time, but because I am now behind in many of my classes and President Donald Trump will probably ban TikTok anyway.