Before Thanksgiving, some people switch to Christmas mode — and some in the other half will reprimand them.

For student Logan Bourandas, November is too early to begin celebrating Christmas.

“I’m just not a fan of thinking so far into the future to the point where we forget to live in the moment,” Bourandas (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “Christmas music is fine in December, as that’s the actual month that Christmas is in, but if you’re playing those songs in October instead of preparing for Halloween, and in November with Thanksgiving coming up, I just don’t think that’s right.”

Emma Black said some people “forget about Thanksgiving,” even though she said it is the holiday that “sets up Christmas.”

“Personally, in my house, we get our Christmas tree after Thanksgiving,” Black (freshman-public relations) said. “The lights go up because having that family meal makes you feel like a family and puts you into spirit about the Christmas season.”

However, Anthony Promo has a different approach to holiday music played in November.

“I will personally smash any speaker that plays Christmas music before the second week of December,” Promo (freshman-criminology) said.

On the contrary, Alicia Armstrong said Christmas is her favorite holiday, so she prepares for it as soon as Halloween is over.

“Sure there is Thanksgiving, but why can’t we listen to Christmas music before then? There’s no law saying we can’t,” Armstrong (freshman-film production said) said.

Sydney Haykel is also a fan of listening to Christmas music in November.

“I think that Christmas music is acceptable in October or November, because it’s amazing music, and it really brings people joy,” Haykel (senior-public relations) said.

Haykel said she does get upset when some people “skip over” Thanksgiving, but believes Christmas music has no boundaries to one time of the year.

“I do think that Christmas music makes people happy,” Haykel said. “It is truly timeless, which is why it’s good to listen all year round.”