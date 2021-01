Mwenso and the Shakes will be making a virtual return to the Center for Performing Arts.

The free concert will be available here from 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 to 7:30pm on Feb. 10.

The concert will feature "funk, blues and good vibes," according to the center.

The program is part of the center's larger “Up Close and Virtual” series as well as the Fierce Urgency Festival.

