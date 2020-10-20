The music scene in State College has evolved over the years to be more diverse and inclusive — with the addition of a variety of musicians, groups and artists from all over the globe, according to the Center for the Performing Arts.

Many musicians in the State College area have been encouraging residents to expand their music taste to all over the world, with some musicians saying that State College has been an inclusive place for diverse musicianship during a time of racial injustice.

Chris Bell, the lead singer of the country rock band Chris Bell Band, is one local Black musician who said the community has a lot to offer.

“I feel music is kind of like being underground, so you have to search out people because they're out there,” Bell said. “Finding different people is important. I don't even know how I found out about some of these people, but I do.”

Though his band usually plays on weekends, Bell said it has not been playing many live shows recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Society for Indian Music and Arts is another group that provides locals with the experience of Indian classical music. The group also brings artists from India to campus for audiences to learn from, listen to, watch and interact with.

Before the coronavirus, SIMA would give two to three performances a semester. Currently, everything has been put on hold due to the coronavirus, except for the occasional online lessons.

Arijit Mahalanabis is the founder of the State College chapter of SIMA.

Mahalanabis is a State College native who graduated from Penn State in 1995 with degrees in computer science and mathematics. He teaches classical Indian music to community members and SIMA members.

According to Mahalanabis, very few people have been exposed to this type of music because it’s not always “available,” especially in a place like State College.

“It’s super important when we come to this community to take advantage of the huge amount of diversity and cultural offerings that you can get at a university like this,” Mahalanabis said. “You can go to places in the country and world and you don’t get exposed to these types of arts. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity, and this art is meant to be universal.”

As someone who lived in State College during his high school and undergraduate education, Mahalanabis said the community’s environment has “changed a lot” and has become more inclusive, more multicultural and more open to people of different backgrounds.

According to Mahalanabis, SIMA is open to all different people who want to join. SIMA hopes to hold some events in the spring with Indian artists, but nothing is concrete, according to Mahalanabis.

Mahalanabis said SIMA welcomes all members of the community to experience Indian classical music and to take lessons from the group. Mahalanabius is still holding lessons online for anyone who wants to learn this music.

Eric Ian Farmer is another local Black musician. Farmer said he thinks the State College community is a diverse and inclusive place for music.

Born in State College, Farmer works for Penn State’s Justice and Safety Institute.

Farmer has been playing and performing music most of his life, and he wanted to share his music with everyone after coming back to State College from California and other places in the country where he was a teacher.

“Not only does it continue to be a part of my life, but now I believe it is a part of my public identity,” Farmer said.

Farmer recently submitted a video for the university's virtual March on Washington on Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. 's March for Jobs and Freedom.

Farmer said he believes there is a music scene in State College that “somewhat” reflects the community.

However, Farmer said many people need to take a deeper look into the types of music that are offered because there is “so much going on here.”

Additionally, Farmer said he believes it’s important to be “mindful” that there are many different types of people here with music that needs to be expressed.

“I hope this town continues [to find] out about certain types of music because they will support it,” Farmer said. “That is why I continue to make music here — because of the tremendous support.”