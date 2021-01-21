With Penn State’s delay of in-person classes, this also brings a delay of usual spring semester events.

Instead of thinking about the negatives, some students shared their favorite moments of a normal spring semester to reminisce.

Ethan Cook said Penn State men’s basketball games are the biggest highlight of the spring semester.

“Usually, every year, Penn State pulls a major upset, and the fans storm the court,” Cook (senior-broadcast journalism) said, who is known as the “PSU TV Guy.”

Cook hands out free TVs to the loudest fans at home games.

“It’s so fun,” Cook said.

DJ Krausz, a member of the club wrestling team, said he always looked forward to his competitions in the spring.

“Last year right before the pandemic happened, I was able to go to the national tournament for club wrestling in Texas,” Krausz (senior-psychology) said. “I also enjoy watching the varsity team wrestle.”

Aside from sporting events, the spring semester brings distinctive elements like warmer weather, according to Cook.

“When it starts to warm up, people go outside more and do more fun activities,” Cook said.

Carianne Lovas said she always looked forward to the warmer weather during finals.

“I remember freshman year, a few of my friends and I would play on the beach volleyball courts at the end of the year,” Lovas (junior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said. “It's bittersweet because it's your last hurrah together before everyone leaves for the summer, but it's fun to enjoy those last few minutes together.”

Some students like Osamu Onizuka-Kherchi enjoy the festivities on campus around the spring semester holidays.

“On State Patty’s Day, people go into bars downtown dressed up in green,” Onizuka-Kherchi (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “It’s a fun weekend.”

The spring semester features large events like THON and the Blue and White game — both of which Julia Petrucci said she loves.

Petrucci (junior-biobehavioral health) said she is still happy there will be a virtual version of THON since it is usually her “favorite weekend of the whole semester.”

Lovas said she enjoys events like THON and Relay for Life, as she has served on several different committees for both organizations.

For some students, the spring semester means more than just social events.

Cindy Rodi said the spring semester was an important milestone during her freshman year because it was when she could finally say “I belong here” after a stressful transition into college during the fall semester.

“In the fall you're kind of thrown into college, whereas in the spring, you already have the hang of it and you start to find your people,” Rodi (sophomore-English) said.

Some students realize this year’s spring semester will look different, but Rodi said she’s learned to appreciate the little moments.

“The pandemic sucks,” Rodi said. “But it’s important to recognize that this is what we have, and we have to make the most of it.”