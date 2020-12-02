Penn State Centre Stage Virtual will host a “Cabaret of Many Colors” on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The event is directed by Steve H. Brodnax III with music direction by Delores Duran-Cefalu. The event will be a compilation of solo songs, spoken word performances, musical theater pieces and dance performances.

According to Penn State News, the 20 member cast is primarily Penn State School of Theatre students.

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual has been funded by the School of Theatre to assist its students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be available for free here.

