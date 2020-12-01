The band My Hero Zero has become a staple of State College culture — even at THON.

However, the four-piece group has been unable to play live shows recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band’s lead singer Jason Olcese — aka Jason O or JAOH — and his wife Angel Mariotti decided to continue the band’s momentum during the coronavirus by opening a recording studio in their 400-square-foot basement.

“Because there aren't any places to play right now, we needed our own space to bring people together and start to focus on music,” Olcese said.

Happy Valley Song Lab — located off Galen Drive in Park Forest — is set to open its doors Dec. 1, according to Olcese.

“To prepare and find a path to success, we are doing all of this behind the scenes work, and what that means is working out our systems and organizing what’s going to be important,” Mariotti said.

Olcese initially created the space in September to give local creators the tools necessary to develop their songwriting.

Olcese said the recording studio is kitted with acoustic panels, professional-grade recording equipment and a full complement of musical instruments.

“I found myself really digging into the songwriting process with people — trying to find out at any place around the creative pathway where they are getting blocked up,” Olcese said, “or what’s causing them to stop the flow of creativity.”

Olcese said he used the space to launch his new solo project — JAOH.

In 2019, JAOH released two singles, “Pulling Me Up” and “Keep Breathing.”

“When the pandemic hit and we could no longer play live shows, my wife and I started working on a new solo project called ‘JAOH,’” Olcese said. “We’ve been releasing music for the past seven months, and we are getting ready to put out a full album in March.”

JAOH will be releasing his third single, “Fukboi” on Dec. 11.

Under My Hero Zero and his original solo venture, Jason O, Olcese has written over 250 songs, according to his website.

Olcese said the Happy Valley Song Lab is one of his “biggest gifts” in life.

“The end goal mission is to unblock that creativity tube for myself and other people, and I’d like to do it one-on-one with artists but also as the pandemic starts to lift,” Olcese said. “We’d really like the song lab to be a place where it can be almost like a hub for musicians.”

Olcese said making music is a team effort. He said he worked with Mariotti to envision the space for people to find themselves.

“You can come in, write your song, release that creative tube that Jason is talking about, and then take it all the way through to a song release, presave or an album if you want to,” Mariotti said.

Additionally, Happy Valley Song Lab is seeking “people who are creative here in State College” to assist Olcese and Mariotti.

“We can have a large enough team to be able to really help people build the next steps of whatever they want to do creatively,” Olcese said.

Those interested in scheduling a session at Happy Valley Song Lab can submit a request here.

