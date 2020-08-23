The Penn State Student Programming Association’s Lecture Committee will host a virtual question and answer session with actress and comedian Nicole Byer at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28. The lecture will be held via Zoom.

Byer is known for her career in comedic entertainment, according to the SPA press release. She has starred in shows like “Nailed It!” and “Girl Code.” Byer has also made appearances in other prominent programs like “Brooklyn 99” and “BoJack Horseman.”

The lecture will be free for all Penn State students and is funded by the student-initiated fee. Students can RSVP for the event and submit any questions for Byer here.

The link to the event will be available on SPA’s social media accounts.