For many people, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to cook almost everything in their fridge and keep going back for seconds with no regrets.

One Penn State student Victoria Vanriele said her family starts cooking the day before, and her role every year is to french cut the ends of string beans. After that, she said she patiently waits until the food is done so she can dig in with her parents.

Vanriele (freshman-business) said if chicken is not on the table during Thanksgiving, the whole day will not feel the same. But, baked macaroni and cheese is an ultimate must when it comes to her plate.

Vanriele said her mom's personal macaroni recipe is the best, because she adds special ingredients and sprinkles breadcrumbs throughout it.

“It’s very homey,” Vanriele said.

Kayla Tillery also said her mom throws down in the kitchen, but she argues that stuffing is what makes her plate feel complete.

Tillery (sophomore-education) said her mom’s special ingredient is sage sausages, and the dish wouldn’t taste the same without it.

Tillery said her extended family comes to her house every year, and everyone brings a different dish, which might include mashed potatoes, potato salad or ham. She said she typically doesn’t help cook, and she has “no problem” with it.

“Just let me know when the food is done,” Tillery said.

Moreover, Amy Zigarovich said when she wakes up Thanksgiving morning, the smell of food lingers throughout her house, because her mom starts cooking at 8 a.m.

Zigarovich (senior-supply chain and information systems) said her parents host Thanksgiving at their place, and most of her family members aren't “big cookers,” so her mom does it all.

“It’s an all-day affair,” Zigarovich said.

At 5:30 p.m., Ziagarovich said her family is around the table ready to eat all the mouthwatering foods that took all day to prepare.

But despite all the main course meals that are being served, Zigarovich said apple pie is her favorite.

“I could eat dessert for every single meal and be content,” Zigarovich said.

Sydney Boyd also said she likes “sweet stuff” and Thanksgiving food is very “savory,” so the closest thing she gets to sweets — besides dessert — is candied yams.

Boyd (senior-information sciences and technology) said yams can be eaten with any other dish such as macaroni and cheese, ham and turkey — as long as it’s on her plate she’s satisfied.

“It just has to be there,” Boyd said. “I don’t care what I mix it with, it’s just a must-have.”

Boyd said besides the good food she’ll eat, seeing how her family has changed over the past few months while in school is the one thing she always looks forward to when she travels back home for the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is just a very family-oriented holiday,” Boyd said. “My family takes pride in being able to come together for the time being and cook together.”