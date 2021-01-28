Penn State theater professor William Doan uses art as a way to cope with his anxiety and depression, and his exhibition “The Anxiety Project” in HUB-Robeson Galleries is his way of sharing his creative process with the Penn State community.

As someone who has lived with anxiety and depression his entire life, Doan decided to make his artwork about his experiences with mental illness.

While Doan said he always loved to draw, he never imagined doing it professionally. Instead, Doan gravitated toward theater. He said it was only about five years ago that he decided to combine the two passions.

Starting with drawings and building from that, Doan turned his project into performance pieces, such as his solo show: “Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life.”

After watching Doan’s laureate performance, Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior HUB Galleries manager, said she was interested in pulling the artwork from the performance to give it “space to be read.”

Not only does Doan share his personal experiences with anxiety through his art, but he also showcases the research he has done on the link between mental health and creative practices.

“One of the beautiful things about Doan’s practice is that he recognizes that anxiety is a normal response we all have in the body,” Landfried said.

Out of all the drawings in the exhibition, Doan said the ones of him as a young boy are the most sentimental because they represent the time when he first started having panic attacks.

“[The boyhood drawings] are also tied to the ways in which anxiety and depression have impacted my understanding of masculinity,” Doan said, “[like] what makes a man, what doesn't make a man, what makes a person.”

Doan’s artwork mostly consists of watercolor and ink drawings, which help tell the story of his varying emotions.

According to David Callejo, associate vice president and senior associate dean for Penn State commonwealth campuses, Doan’s use of color to draw in the audience is nice because it just “pops.”

Callejo said he and his daughters also noticed Doan’s interesting choice of using notebook paper throughout the exhibit.

To Callejo, Doan’s notebook art represents “somebody's private thought that could hopefully open up another’s thought process as well.”

Doan said he decided to bring his story to the HUB because he noticed his students relating to his struggles and appreciating his openness as a professor.

“There are a lot of professionals who are probably in a similar boat as me and worry about talking about [mental illness] because of the stigma,” Doan said. “Whoever takes courage from hearing my story to tell their own story is icing on the cake.”

According to Yiwei Leo Wang, a student HUB Galleries assistant, “The Anxiety Project” is relatable, especially for stressed college students.

“I never thought to use art or painting as a way to express myself,” Wang (senior-landscape architecture and sculpture) said. “This really opened my eyes.”

Doan said he realizes not everyone can be as vocal about mental illnesses as himself, but he wants to encourage people not to isolate themselves.

“Don't be ashamed of having mental health challenges,” Doan said. “Share your story with someone you trust.”

