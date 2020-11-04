Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian Playlist featured staffer is lifestyle reporter Kennedy Kollar.

From Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Kollar (freshman-broadcast journalism) started with the Collegian this summer.

Kollar is also involved in Penn State Sports Night, Association for Women in Sports Media, The Pennharmonics and is an avid listener of all kinds of music in her free time.

Kollar grew up listening to music, performing theater, singing in choir and enjoys singing pop songs solo. She said she wanted to continue with music in some way during her college career through activities and songs she listens to.

“Music is everything,” Kollar said.

Here are some of her favorite songs right now:

1. “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty

2. “I Want It” by Juice Wrld

3. “pov” by Ariana Grande

From the pop singer’s latest album “positions,” “pov” is Kollar’s favorite song right now. “positions” is Grande’s sixth album recently released on Oct. 30.

“[Ariana Grande] is my everything,” Kollar said. “She is all I listen to.”

4. “just like magic” by Ariana Grande

5. “Wayside” by Nic D

6. “Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

The rock band Fleetwood Mac released “Gypsy” on its 13th studio album “Mirage” in 1982.

Even though lead vocalist Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham both left the band to pursue solo careers, they both came back to collaborate for the album.

One of Nicks’ contributions was the song “Gypsy,” which was supposed to go on her solo album “Bella Donna.” Instead, it ended up on the “Mirage” album and continues to be one of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular songs.

Fleetwood Mac is one of Kollar’s favorite bands, who she said she saw in April of 2019, saying it was “amazing.”

7. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

8. “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley

9. “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo

From the American singer’s third studio album “Year of the Gentleman” released in 2008, “Miss Independent” is the second single on the album.

The album charted Top 10 in several countries, and “Miss Independent” debuted in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at number 98 the week of Sept. 6, 2008.

“All I would listen to as a kid would be Ne-Yo in 2008 and it brings me back,” Kollar said.

10. “How to Talk” by Lil Uzi Vert

11. “Runaway Girl” by Dion

12. “Caution” by The Killers

The Killers are a rock band formed in 2001 by lead singer Brandon Flowers. The band has recorded six studio albums, including its newest album release on Aug. 21, “Imploding The Mirage.”

“Caution” was originally released as a single, then as several remixes until it was added to the band's recent album.

“I listened to [Caution] all of quarantine and to this day, because it’s amazing,” Kollar said.

13. “In the Still of Night” by The Five Satins

14. “Faithfully” by Journey

15. “Only the Lonely” by Roy Orbison

Kollar's playlist can be found here.

