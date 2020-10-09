Mindful Making workshops have offered students a chance to destress through arts and crafts for the past two years — and the coronavirus hasn’t stopped this.

The workshop series features arts and crafts activities that also integrate self-care and wellness practices, according to a Penn State News release. Mindful Making workshops are offered by Penn State Health Promotion and Wellness and the Center for the Performing Arts Student Engagement Program.

Students who were stressed or in need of a break from classwork had been able to visit Mindful Making’s self-care art workshops on certain Thursdays at the tent outside of Eisenhower Auditorium, according to Hope Falk, the Mindful Making coordinator.

Erin Raupers, the assistant director of Health Promotion and Wellness, said a lot of Mindful Making activities have revolved around journaling and making self-care boxes.

“Mindful Making is really geared toward exploring different ways to be well, other than diet and exercise,” Raupers said. “And yes, that is a way to be well, but slowing down, being mindful and learning through art has been shown through research to be helpful for students and adults.”

On Oct. 8, workshop attendees made stamps to decorate a postcard or letter.

Kim Simone attended the workshop because she enjoys arts and crafts.

“I thought it would be a fun thing to do after classes,” Simone (sophomore-psychology) said.

Sarah Lattimer also said the workshop was a “fun break from studying.”

Lattimer made multiple stamps, including a star and a whale. Simone made a cat.

“I like how they’re still offering free events for people to go outside, even during COVID,” Lattimer said.

Emilio Ciervo said he attended the workshop to spend time outside and take a break from homework. He made a koala stamp.

“I feel like I probably should make an effort to meet people,” Ciervo (freshman-plant science) said.

Mia Wanyo also attended and said she enjoyed previous workshops.

“It’s a good way to get out and do something other than homework,” Wanyo (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “The whole free thing is always a plus.”

Raupers said the workshop on Oct. 8 was most likely the last in-person activity for the semester, since it must be held outside to better abide by coronavirus restrictions.

However, a virtual self-care toolkit will always be accessible to students here.

Falk said she held virtual workshops over the summer and is considering resuming them later this semester in addition to expanding the virtual toolkit. While hosting virtual workshops, though, she tries to keep in mind what tools students may not have to complete any artistic activities.

Students have also responded well to the relaxation methods Mindful Making has taught them, according to Siri Newman, an assistant research professor for the College of Health and Human Development. Newman collaborated with Falk during the virtual workshops.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to take a pause in their day and really take a break from whatever’s coming at them,” Newman said. “You don’t have to be an artist either — we’re all creative in our own way. You can get into a space where you have a lot of relaxation, and I think people need that right now. Everything’s changing constantly.”

According to Raupers, some of these methods include different breathing techniques and another called “gratitude practice.”

“At the end of the day, you kind of take a pause and think about three things you’re feeling grateful for or have gratitude about that happened in your day,” Raupers said. “Then you can write them down and you can reflect on them. Sometimes the practice is called ‘three good things.’”

Falk said her inspiration to start Mindful Making came from her own experiences with wellness and art.

“I started Mindful Making about two years ago now. I really wanted to be better about being more mindful and getting into meditation,” Falk said. “It was very difficult for me to sit still and get into that state. I wanted to make being in the present moment feel accessible. When I would do a pottery class, two hours would slip by really fast.”