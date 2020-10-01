“Scary,” “frightening” and “eerie” are words that can be used to describe Halloween — and the year 2020.

Many college students fear their Halloween celebrations will be ruined because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s plenty of spooktastic ways to celebrate that also abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Here are 13 ways to make the best of your Halloween quarantine:

1. Transform some pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns

There’s no reason why the coronavirus should keep people from participating in the Halloween tradition of carving jack-o’-lanterns.

Head to Harner Farm in State College this October with your roommates or close friends to pick out some pumpkins and carve them. You can even make it into a competition to see whose is best.

Plus, you can use the pumpkin guts to cook some pie from scratch, if you’re feeling up to the challenge.

2. Spookify your living space

One of the best ways to get into the Halloween spirit and be festive this October is by decorating your living space.

Dollar Tree, located on 1657 North Atherton Street, has budget friendly Halloween decorations that can help transform you and your roommates’ apartment, dorm or house into your personal evil lair.

Plus, the jack-o’-lanterns you carved will be the perfect statement piece.

3. Compete with friends in a virtual Halloween costume contest

Many college students are used to working over Zoom all day for their classes and school obligations, but it can also be used for fun.

Just because in-person parties should be postponed until further notice doesn’t mean you can’t find a way to celebrate with your friends.

Dress up in your best 2020 costumes, put the “Monster Mash” on repeat and vote on whose costume is the best via Zoom. Just make sure there’s a prize involved so everyone shows up to win.

4. Disney+ Halloween movie tournament

This one’s a fun twist on the typical Halloween movie marathon. Disney+ has a wide array of Halloween movies that will bring you back to your childhood like “Halloweentown,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Twitches” and “Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire.”

Put them into a tournament bracket and rate the movies until you decide on the ultimate Halloween movie.

You can even incorporate Halloween specials of old Disney channel shows like “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

5. “BOO” your friends

No trick-or-treating doesn’t have to mean no candy.

Spread the Halloween spirit — not the coronavirus — by dropping off a goody bag with a spooky poem, some treats and a “BOO!” sign to a friend or neighbor. Make sure the bag is assorted safely — you can even throw in some masks, too.

If done correctly, whoever receives the goody bag will keep it going by BOOing another person of their choice.

6. Halloween photo shoot

Halloween costumes take time, effort and money — and no parties doesn’t mean people can’t see your finished look.

Get together with some friends, dress up in your costumes and have a socially distanced photoshoot outside. If you’re up for it, you can take part in the TikTok ghost trend where you dress up as a ghost and take photos walking around campus.

These photos will serve as reminders of your Halloween in quarantine. Maybe you’ll get TikTok famous, too.

7. Hike Mount Nittany

Although it’s not Halloween-themed, getting outside in the autumn air and enjoying nature is a great way to get into the October mood.

Mount Nittany is a great local hike you can enjoy with friends and see the colorful leaves of State College’s landscape. You’ll probably see lots of critters, too, which adds a spooky touch.

8. Apple picking

Another fall festivity that’s a great precursor to Halloween is going apple picking and using your finds to bake some yummy treats.

Harner Farm offers apple picking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Experiment with your freshly picked apples and make apple cider, pie, fritters, cookies and more.

9. Halloween scavenger hunt

You’re never too old for a scavenger hunt, especially not for this holiday cross-over.

Pick up some glow in the dark easter eggs from Target or Walmart, put your favorite Halloween candy inside and hide them all over your living space.

Whoever gets the most eggs wins and also gets a jumbo bag of candy as a prize.

10. Haunted tour of Happy Valley

Many haunted houses are closed this year, and even if there are some open, some might not feel safe participating in them.

Instead, get together with a small group and visit the alleged haunted places on campus and downtown. You can find a list of some of the spots here.

11. Halloween game night

Put a spooky twist on a traditional game night by playing games like murder mysteries, horror movie trivia and other Halloween board games available at local retail stores or Amazon.

For those 21 and older, you can add in some drinking rules and monster-themed booze.

12. Build an edible haunted mansion

If one of your favorite Christmas festivities is building gingerbread houses, then this is the activity for you.

Build a haunted mansion with a cookie kit set available at Target, Trader Joe’s or Walmart.

The kits come with building pieces, sprinkles, icing and candy and your finished product will make the perfect centerpiece. Plus, when you’re tired of looking at it, you have a tasty treat.

13. Decorate face masks

Protecting oneself and others from the coronavirus while showing off Halloween spirit is a win-win situation.

Go to a local craft score to pick up fabric markers and décor, and spice up solid-colored face masks with spooky designs so you can match with your roommates or create your own scary designs.

Extra points for gifting the masks to friends!

