Architecture can be an intensive and costly career path, which can discourage students from pursuing it.

Penn State’s Architecture Alumni Group created a campaign aimed at providing supplies for architecture students with financial need in their first year of the five-year program.

The goal of the campaign is to maintain diversity within the architecture community, according to Sara Pettit, president of the Architecture Alumni Group.

Pettit said having a Penn State diploma opens up many opportunities for alumni to help other students get the proper supplies.

“This is not to be taken for granted. It is the responsibility of each of us to contribute where we can to ensure that all current and prospective students have the support and resources to succeed,” Pettit said.

Pettit graduated from Penn State in 2009 with a degree in architecture.

The first focus of the campaign is to spark interest in students during their first year at Penn State, according to Pettit. The AAG wants to give students resources that can help them continue in architecture.

Another focus of the campaign is to promote diversity within the field.

“Inspired by the many impassioned voices of alumni speaking out about racism and inequity in the field of architecture and at our alma mater, we have created a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force led by members of the AAG, alongside many other alumni,” Pettit said.

Alex Donahue is the chairman of the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. Donahue is focusing his work on growing a more diverse network of alumni as well as creating more employment opportunities for members of marginalized communities in architecture.

Donahue graduated from Penn State in 2009 with a degree in architecture, and then received his masters in 2013.

“We on the architecture alumni board seek to mobilize our efforts toward a more inclusive and equitable environment for future generations of architecture students at Penn State,” Donahue said.

Providing supplies is just one of the first steps the alumni are taking in promoting the careers of young architects.

“We are also focused on strengthening our alumni network to increase visibility of alumni from diverse backgrounds in the form of guest lectures and events,” Donahue said.

Matt Graham, the AAG’s head of equity in financial accessibility, put his focus on providing required supplies for the first-year students.

Graham highlighted the importance of architects in everyday life, as well as the importance of promoting architecture so students continue to pursue it. Graham graduated in 2012 with a degree in architecture.

“I believe that it's important for all architects and designers to be self-reflective of our profession's barriers to entry,” Graham said. “Architects and designers shape our built environment, designing the places in which we live, work and play.”

The three alumni leaders each focused on a different aspect of the campaign, and their efforts could make a difference in Penn State architecture and the general field.

“The task force is composed of more than 60 passionate alumni who strive to enact change and implement proactive strategies to address short-term and long-term concerns regarding diversity and inclusion in the department of architecture,” Pettit said.

According to architecture student Alisa Asare, the alumni campaign has been a benefit to her peers involved. Asare (sophomore-architecture) said she is not personally involved with the campaign.

During her freshman year, Asare recalled how she found it difficult to purchase a studio kit. While she did end up finding the money, she viewed the experience as a “hassle.”

With the help of the alumni campaign, students who are experiencing similar struggles may find it easier to acquire the supplies they need.

“I truly believe that incoming students will benefit from this gesture, because it reduces the financial burden of being able to afford all the materials,” Asare said, “and gives them a chance to purchase supplies that they may be more familiar with.”