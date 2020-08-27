Cinephiles will at last be able to experience the big screen once again as some movie theaters begin to reopen after months of inactivity.

Several film releases were delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Some of the highest profile titles have been left for the tail end of 2020.

Here are some of the most highly-anticipated film releases for the remainder of 2020.

“The New Mutants”

Release Date: Aug. 28

Based on the X-Men series, “The New Mutants” is about a group of teenage mutants trapped in a secret facility who must work together to escape using their special abilities. The film includes names like “Game of Thrones’” alumna Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and “Stranger Things’” Charlie Heaton.

“Tenet”

Release Date: Sept. 3

In director Christopher Nolan’s new sci-fi action film, John David Washington stars as “The Protagonist,” who undertakes an international espionage mission that transcends real time. Reminiscent of the 2010 film “Inception” — also directed by Nolan — “Tenet” promises over two hours of mind-bending, action-packed thrills.

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Release Date: Oct. 2

The long-awaited second solo film of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, arrives three years after its predecessor. Gal Gadot reprises her lead role as Prince, and Chris Pine makes a rather unexpected return as love interest Steve Trevor.

The new installment takes place nearly seven decades after the first film’s plot during World War I. This new era also introduces new villains Max Lord and Cheetah, played by Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

“Candyman”

Original Release Date: June 12

Current Release Date: Oct 16

Directed by Nia DaCosta, “Candyman” serves as a sequel to the 1992 horror film of the same name. Its chilling plot revolves around a Chicagoan urban legend of a murderous supernatural figure with a hook for a hand.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads the cast, which also includes Teyonah Parris and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. The film also features Jordan Peele, the highly touted writer and director of 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us,” as a producer and screenwriter.

“Death on the Nile”

Release Date: Oct. 23

It’s difficult to try to name a 2020 film that boasts a more star-studded cast than Kenneth Branagh’s sequel to 2017’s mystery drama “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Based on the 1937 novel of the same title by Agatha Christie, “Death on the Nile” follows detective Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh, as he investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River.

Some of the supporting stars include Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand and Rose Leslie.

“Black Widow”

Original Release Date: May 1

Current Release Date: Nov. 6

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe commences with the premier solo film of Natasha Romanoff, otherwise known as the Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson.

Taking place somewhere between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” the film follows Romanoff as she reckons with her past and confronts her relationship with her family. Starring alongside Johansson are Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

“No Time to Die”

Original Release Date: April 10

Current Release Date: Nov. 20

Fans of James Bond can rejoice as Daniel Craig returns to his trademark role for a fifth film, the first since 2015’s “Spectre.”

In his next chapter, Bond, out of active service, is called upon to help an old friend from the Central Intelligence Agency, and is thus led on the pursuit of a mysterious new villain.

In addition to Craig, the film’s impressive cast includes Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek and Christoph Waltz.

“West Side Story”

Release Date: Dec. 18

The newest adaptation of the widely acclaimed 1957 musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. The story centers around two young lovers caught between rival street gangs. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film has understandably garnered much hype.