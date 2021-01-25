Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host Leslie Odom Jr. for a virtual event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Odom Jr.'s lecture is a part of SPA Day — the organization's celebratory "all-day virtual takeover," according to a press release.

The lecture is free for all Penn State students.

Odom Jr. is a Tony and Grammy award-winning artist known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the musical “Hamilton." He is also an author and a jazz singer.

SPA is collaborating with WPSU to host the event.

Click here to register for the event.

