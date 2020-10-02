Rock band Bon Jovi referenced Penn State in one of the songs on their new album “2020,” which was released on Friday.

Penn State is referred to in the album’s seventh song, “Lower the Flag.” It discusses several mass shootings that have occurred in the United States, including the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado.

In the song, Bon Jovi lists off the names of locations where these mass shootings have occurred, “Penn State University” being among them.

“2020” is Bon Jovi’s fifteenth studio album.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Penn State alumna uses fitness Instagram account to motivate friends, businesses With a desire to improve herself, Penn State alumna Stephanie Yelin began an Instagram accou…