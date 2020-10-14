After the resurgence of social justice movements across the country this summer, Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts is looking to diversify its performances and displays.

Penn State’s CPA released a statement on Sept. 28 reflecting its belief in the Black Lives Matter movement. The statement also noted the commitment “to acting against racism and discrimination.”

CPA Director George Trudeau said the center has had a mission to be inclusive and diverse for a long time, and emphasized it especially last year with the center's focus on the American experience through the African American lens.

This focus involved a variety of performances including Step Afrika!, a group that practices traditional step dance.

Trudeau said the center will continue to focus on highlighting more artists of color in the coming years.

“Not only did we want to release a statement, but [we also wanted to share] what we are going to do, and give the chance to have a conversation about the reactions of what is going on in the world,” Trudeau said.

“Up Close and Virtual” is a series of virtual performances and one of the ways the center plans to include more Black artists this semester, according to its website. The center is aiming for possible in-person events in the future, but is going to continue to engage online.

“We are excited to have a virtual footprint in connecting artists, especially of different cultures and backgrounds with the communities that we serve, and hope to continue to do so,” Trudeau said.

Moreover, The Fierce Urgency Festival, a festival inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s phrase “fierce urgency of now,” is designed to “highlight, feature and educate” artists and art forms of color, according to the center’s website. Additionally, the center is partnering with musician Michael Mwenso for the festival.

As the leader of Mwenso and the Shakes, a group of global artists who express jazz and blues through African and Afro American music, Mwenso has had a love of music his whole life.

Mwenso said his godfather instilled his love of Black music.

While Mwenso has spent the last 10 years in Harlem playing jazz at places like “Jazz at Lincoln Center,” he has also been teaching Black music at the University of Buffalo.

Mwenso contacted Amy Dupain Vashaw, the center’s audience and program development director, after the death of George Floyd in hopes of bringing some events and discussions about race to the Penn State community.

Mwenso said he felt comfortable reaching out to Penn State because he thinks the university is a “warm and welcoming” place.

Mwenso and the Shakes performed on campus last year for Harlem 100, which was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance that came to Penn State.

“Penn State is a good place with good people that gave me the openness to have the ability to say ‘Hello, can we do something?’” Mwenso said. “You don’t feel that in every institution when you travel around the country. When [Mwenso and the Shakes] came to do Harlem 100, something was set in stone.”

According to Vashaw, there will be a livestreamed series of monthly talks with Mwenso and other Black artists titled “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso.” The series debuted on Sept. 30.

The focus with the Fierce Urgency Festival and “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” will be presenting different musical curations that deal with different periods of Black art and Black culture.

There will also be a continuous series of performances by Mwenso and the Shakes throughout the semester as well as performances by Step Afrika! and other Black artists.

“We are all feeling that urgency and renewed sense to act now against racial oppression, while still connecting the community and remaining relevant,” Vashaw said.

Mwenso said he is excited to engage audiences and educate them about Black music. Mwenso said he hopes to create platforms for other artists as well.

Moreover, the Center of the Performing Arts is part of the College of Arts and Architecture.

Mwenso contacted B. Stephen Carpenter, the dean of the College of Arts and Architecture and professor of art education and African American studies.

Carpenter released various statements and articles addressing concerns for the college. He said the goal for this is to establish a culture of anti-racism, according to Carpenter.

“It’s about degrees of diversity and degrees of inclusion,” Carpenter said. “The college, the university, other universities and the country has work to do to be more active, especially in diversifying its faculty and staff.”

According to Carpenter, the arts have “wrestled” with racial and equity policies through “music, performances [and] art making,” but that doesn’t mean there is not more work to be done.

Also, Carpenter said the college is not a “stranger to the conversation.”

Mwenso said Carpenter is a “fantastic” person to work with when bringing more Black art to Penn State.

According to Mwenso, there is still work to be done, and the “time is now” to come and create “new ideas and new energies.”

“Coming to Penn State means there’s a future — not just for me, but a future for everybody, because they are looking forward and not standing still,” Mwenso said “[Penn State] gave me a platform, and almost said ‘we believe in you,’ and you don’t find that everywhere.”